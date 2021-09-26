Musk reassures Beijing at tech conference in China





Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk spoke at the opening of the Chinas World Internet Conference yesterday, reassuring Beijing of his company’s commitment to invest and grow in the country amid economic turmoil unprecedented. The summit was opened by Chinese President Xi Jinpings () who pledged that China will work with all countries to create a vibrant digital economy and improve the efficiency of supervision, in remarks by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (). Pat Gelsinger, the newly appointed CEO of Intel Corp, and CEO of Qualcomm Inc, Cristiano Amon, who took the lead this summer, also participated in the event remotely. Photo: Reuters Inclusion of U.S. business leaders alongside national companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd () and Xiaomi Corp () could restore some sense of normalcy amid an 11-month campaign to curb power big technologies. At Tesla, we’re happy to see that a number of laws and regulations have been released to strengthen data management, Musk said via video conference. Tesla has set up a data center in China to locate all the data generated by our business here, including production, sales, service and charging, he said, adding that for the first time, this type of information would be stored locally. Data protection is not just the business of one company, but must be a mutual effort for all players in the industry. This is the second time in 10 days that Musk has hailed China’s credentials as a global leader in digitization, adding yesterday that Tesla would continue to expand its investments in the country and hope to help build a digitized future of shared benefits, responsibilities and governance. . Qualcomms Amon praised the rapid rollout of 5G in China and the many relationships his company has had with local device makers, urging US and Chinese companies to work more together. Cisco Systems Inc CEO Chuck Robbins also joined us to talk about aligning with Xis’ vision of a shared cyberspace community for the benefit of all. This collaborative international tone contrasted with the great domestic upheaval of Chinese internet companies. From Jack Mas () Alibaba and Ant Group Co () to Tencent Holdings Ltd () and Didi Global Inc (), the biggest tech companies have resisted a string of crackdowns that have extended from online commerce to gaming, online entertainment and finance. All face heightened uncertainty as Beijing takes steps to harness unruly internet spheres and push its young people into more productive hobbies. Platform companies must stand up to help address key public and government concerns regarding business management, user privacy and data security, said Daniel Zhang (), CEO of Alibaba (), in a video message. He and Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun () stressed the importance for large companies to help smaller ones thrive. Platform economies can only grow sustainably if they are more inclusive, fairer, more standardized and empower more people and more SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] to participate, said Zhang. Tesla, Intel and Qualcomm are among a handful of American companies with ambitions to expand their business in China. The country is the world’s largest market for electric vehicles as well as smartphones, making it a crucial battleground for acquiring new customers. Qualcomm processors dominate the Chinese smartphone market, while Intel is expected to benefit from the country’s growing investment in data centers and internet infrastructure to support cloud services.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/09/27/2003765057 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos