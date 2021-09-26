House committee investigating January 6 riot must summon Steve Bannon





The House special committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from four Trump administration officials: former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, l former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Pentagon official Kash Patel.

During Donald Trump’s time as president, subpoenas from Congress appeared to have been viewed by executive officials as something akin to party invitations.

The committee sent letters to the four men clearly indicating that each had information relevant to understanding the important activities that led to and informed the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, and relevant to the activities and communications of former President Trump in the period before and on January 6. These subpoenas are likely to set off a chain of events that will say a lot about the pace and direction of the committees’ investigation, but also the future health of our democracy.

During Donald Trump’s time as president, subpoenas from Congress appeared to have been viewed by executive officials as something akin to party invitations that could be accepted or rejected with little. or no consequence. When subpoenas were not entirely unaware of the subpoenas legally issued by Congress, they challenged the subpoenas to appear in court, making baseless claims of non-existent privileges and immunities and arming the delay built into the justice system. in order to run out of time. Former White House lawyer Don McGahn fought a congressional subpoena for more than two years and ultimately won the war of attrition.

With this new round of subpoenas to Congress, we will now see if Congress and the courts have learned anything from those times, or if they will again let witnesses ignore their subpoenas or exploit court delays in an attempt to miss out. time.

Here are some of the issues that will arise as a result of these four subpoenas.

Some people may claim executive privilege in an attempt to defeat the subpoena. Indeed, Trump has previously threatened to invoke executive privilege to block subpoenas from select committees. Unfortunately for Trump, Biden, and not a former president, makes the ultimate decisions on matters of executive privilege.

Second, executive privilege does not apply to anyone who was a private citizen while speaking with the President. Bannon was a private citizen around January 6, a second reason why a request for executive privilege to block his testimony will fail.

Third, although it has not been directly tested by the courts, there is a strong argument that whether the evidence or testimony sought by a congressional subpoena contains evidence of felony (such as conspiracy and execution of an attempt to overthrow our democracy), then the crime – the fraud exception outweighs any privilege claimed in attempting to keep the evidence secret.

If witnesses refuse to honor subpoenas, will Congress use all the tools at its disposal to aggressively enforce compliance? There are three ways Congress can enforce its summons: through civil execution, criminal contempt, and its inherent contempt power.

Civil enforcement involves Congress going to court to begin the long and ineffective process of challenging the enforceability of subpoenas. This approach failed dramatically when Congress used it to attempt to force McGahn to testify about what Volume II of the Mueller Report called Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. McGahn militarized long court delays, managed to miss the allotted time, and was never compelled to testify.

The criminal contempt approach relies on the Justice Department’s help in pursuing a criminal contempt case in court in order to force compliance with congressional subpoenas. This was not a viable option when Trump was president and William Barr was attorney general, as Barr was far more interested in protecting Trump than in helping Congress obtain testimony that could have incriminated Trump. In a Biden administration led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, criminal contempt is back as an execution option.

With Attorney General Merrick Garland in charge, criminal contempt is back as an execution option.

The Supreme Court underlined the importance and value of the power of contempt of Congress in 1821 when it ruled that the power of Congress to contempt someone is essential to ensure that Congress is not exposed to all indignities that rudeness, caprice or even conspiracy can do against him. In the 1920s, Congress arrested and confined Mally Daugherty when he ignored a subpoena in connection with the Teapot Dome scandal, and the following decade he used his inherent power of contempt to arrest William MacCracken, an aviation industry lawyer involved in the sharing of airmail contracts. by US Post. The Supreme Court then reaffirmed that Congress was in its power to compel MacCrackens to testify and arrest him for defiance.

Congress’ refusal to deploy its inherent power of contempt during the Trump years has left our republic weak and susceptible to attack from within. With the future of our democracy on the line, it is time for Congress to leave shyness at the doors of the chamber and compel witnesses to testify about their knowledge of the incidents that led and culminated in the January 6 attack. against the US Capitol.

The four witnesses who were subpoenaed could very well face criminal exposure for their role in the planning and execution of the attack on Capitol Hill. For example, Bannon confirmed a report that in a war council-like meeting on January 5, he told Trump it’s time to kill the Biden presidency in the Cradle. These are seductive words, and it’s hard to imagine any sane lawyer letting Bannon run the risk of incriminating himself.

As a result, it is highly likely that these men will invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to testify. This will still spark further legal wrangling over whether Congress should grant some or all witness immunity. If they do, it makes the prospect of a successful prosecution of these men more difficult. But that’s a topic for another day. The legal row over subpoenas from the Special House Committee has just started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/house-committee-investigating-jan-6-riot-must-make-steve-bannon-n1280089 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos