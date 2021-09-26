KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips Prediction National T20 Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab





KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Predictions National Cup T20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantastic Game Tips, Likely XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips for Today KHP vs CEP at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In Another High Tension Battle of the 2021 National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab in Game no. 8 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – September 26. The KHP vs CEP match of the T20 National Cup will start at 8:00 p.m. IST. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got off to an impressive start in this competition, beating Central Punjab and Southern Punjab respectively by 36 points and 7 wickets. They currently lead the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, central Punjab made an impressive comeback after losing their opener to Khyber. They sealed a 2 wicket victory over Balochistan. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, KHP vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, KHP vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup Also read – SRH vs RR Dream11 team prediction, fantastic clues VIVO IPL 2021 Match 40: captain, vice captain – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, playing the 11s T20 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 p.m. IST on Monday 27 September

TOSS: The T20 National Cup draw between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 7:30 p.m. (IST) – September 26. Also Read – RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 39: Captain, Vice Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, playing 11s, injury news for today’s T20 match hui in Dubai at 7:30 p.m. IST Sunday September 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. IST Also Read – CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Cyprus Fantasy Tips 21 & 22 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain – Cyprus Mouflons vs Nicosia Tigers, Play 11s, Team News for the game Today’s T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 p.m. IST Sunday September 26

Location: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Team KHP vs. CEP My Dream11

Counters – Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Akhlaq

Drummers – Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan

Polyvalent – Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali (VC), Shaheen Afridi

KHP vs CEP Probable play XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C / sem), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi.

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal (week), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shahzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

KHP vs CEP SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C / sem), Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Khan, Mohamed Haris.

Central Punjab (CEP): Kamran Akmal (week), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik.

