



To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, sometimes really smart people know a lot of things that aren’t.

And to paraphrase Mark Twain, A Lie can have its own show on MSNBC before the truth can slip its pants on.

Grand Jury Special Counsel John Durham has just indicted one of the attorneys who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, Michael Sussman, for lying to the FBI. Durham was facing a five-year statute of limitations for this particular crime, and he got it right before the deadline. The single count was explained at length in a 27-page document that exposes the entire Trump-Russia narrative as a completely concocted political dirty trick.

Sussman was a partner in the law firm Perkins Coie, which represented the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. He was instrumental in spreading a false narrative in a way designed to unleash federal agencies and the national press against Donald Trump. This ensured that the wholly fabricated story would dominate the news until at least half the country was convinced the New York real estate mogul had secret and dangerous ties to Russia.

The person responsible for the plan was Hillary Clinton, and if you’ve got a sense of humor and a long memory, you’ll love this: proof that she did this can be found in law firm billing records.

If you can’t remember a long memory, Billing records for the Hillary Clinton law firm have already been sought by investigators investigating a failed savings and loan loan with links to the Clintons. Missing and subpoenaed for two years, they found themselves in January 1996 in the private quarters of the Clintons in the White House, the Washington Post summarized in a special report titled Untangling Whitewater.

Karma. It’s so slow.

Michael Sussman’s meticulous billing records at the Perkins Coie law firm documented the hours billed to the Clinton campaign for, among other things, a meeting with the FBI in which Sussman claimed he was not representing any clients. He said he was just a citizen who wanted to inform law enforcement about non-public internet traffic records showing a connection between a computer linked to the Trump organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank.

The information was wrong. The indictment describes the process by which a technical executive with access to non-public records of internet traffic pressured researchers to write false reports on links that did not really exist. The executive hoped for a job in the Hillary Clinton administration. The researchers were unwilling to cross the high-level technological framework.

Sussman’s detailed billing records also show that he indicted the Clinton campaign for meetings with reporters, in which he disclosed that the FBI was investigating the Trump Organization for links to Russia.

Sussmans’ meeting with senior FBI attorney James Baker took place on September 19, 2016. Every Trump-Russia story from this point on, everything you think you know about the Putin regime’s connection to the ‘Trump organization, the Trump campaign or the Trump family is based on the lies concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign with the help of the Perkins Coie law firm and various cybersecurity experts who sought favors or feared for their jobs .

As Gertrude Stein said about Oakland, there isn’t there.

The journalistic profession should clean up this story and try to undo the misinformation that has spat on screens and front pages since 2016. It is not helpful for readers to place the indictment story of Sussman on page 12. The accusation against Sussman for having met the FBI and concealed that he represented the Clinton campaign is tantamount in terms of political scandal to Alexander Butterfield revealing that there was a registration system at the House Blanche by Richard Nixon.

We first learned last October that President Obama was informed by CIA Director John Brennan on July 28, 2016 of intelligence reports suggesting that Hillary Clinton was planning to link Donald Trump to Russia in order to distract the public from using a private mail server. . According to handwritten notes from Brennan, declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, intelligence reports alleged that Hillary Clinton approved a proposal by one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stoking a scandal claiming interference from the Russian security services.

His mistake was to hire a law firm to do the dirty work. Those billing statements, they’ll kill you.

The completely false perception by much of the public that Trump has ties to Russia will be hard to dislodge, especially when major newspapers that have rushed to the front page with suggestive stories from anonymous officials later relegate the exculpatory stories on the last pages.

How many voters made decisions based on the false belief that Trump was some sort of foreign agent and lied about it? What is the consequence?

It cannot be said that elections based on lies express the consent of the governed. They are just forced by another name.

This is another case of what you know is just not the case.

Write to Susan Shelley: [email protected] and follow her on Twitter: @Susan_Shelley.

