The DPP’s anti-China policy has changed the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and alarmed both sides, the KMT chairman-elect said. By Sherry Hsiao / Journalist

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) President-elect Eric Chu () said yesterday that he hoped the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) would seek common ground and respect differences based on the consensus of 1992 and opposition to Taiwan independence. Chu made the remarks in response to a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping () written in his capacity as secretary general of the CPC Central Committee on the occasion of Chus’ election as KMT chairman on Saturday. In the recent past, the KMT and the CPC have had good interactions, strengthened cooperation, and promoted the peaceful development of cross-strait relations on the basis of the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. opposition to Taiwan’s independence, Xi said in his letter, according to a copy released by the KMT. Photo: ANC At present, the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim, Xi wrote, calling for unity among all of Zhonghua’s sons and daughters () and expressing hope that the two sides will work together to seek peace for the Taiwan Strait, seek reunification for the country and seek rejuvenation of the nation. For more than 30 years, exchanges and cooperation at all levels of cross-strait relations have progressed well thanks to the continuous efforts of the KMT and the CCP, Chu said in his response, according to a copy provided by the KMT. However, in recent years, under the administration of the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), a policy of deinization and anti-China has been adopted, changing the status quo across the strait and resulting in a precarious situation and a concern among people on both sides. , he wrote. Chu said he hopes the KMT and the CCP, based on the 1992 consensus and opposition to Taiwan independence, will seek common ground and respect differences, increase mutual trust and strengthen exchanges and cooperation so that peaceful development relations can continue. Chu is expected to be sworn in as president of the KMT on the same day as the party’s National Congress, which is due to meet on October 30, according to the KMT charter. Mayor of New Taipei City for two terms, Chu won the presidential election on Saturday with 85,164, or 45.78% of the 186,018 valid votes cast by eligible KMT members, according to results released by the central committee. supervision of party elections. In January 2015, Chu was elected president of the KMT in an unopposed by-election, but resigned a year later due to the party’s losses in the presidential and legislative elections on January 16, 2016, in which he was the Presidential candidate of the KMT. The 1992 consensus, a term former Continental Affairs Council chairman Su Chi () admitted in 2006 to having coined in 2000, refers to a tacit agreement between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait of Taiwan recognize that there is only one China, each party having their own interpretation of what China means.

