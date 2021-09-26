No agreement on Afghan airports without an “inclusive” government: the Turkish president





Turkey had held talks with the Taliban over conditions under which it could help operate the airport New York: Turkey expects the Afghan government to be “inclusive” before an agreement can be reached on the operation of the strategic Kabul airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Turkey had planned to help secure and manage the airport before the hard-core Islamist Taliban quickly captured the Afghan capital last month. There were also negotiations on the subject this summer between Turkish and American officials but after the return of the Taliban, the Turkish troops stationed in the country withdrew. Turkey’s withdrawal alongside other NATO forces followed the end of the United States’ longest military conflict last month. The fall of Kabul shattered plans, but Turkey was in talks with the Taliban over conditions under which it could help operate the airport. “The government in Afghanistan is not inclusive, does not embrace all the different factions. As long as that is the question, we will not be present in Afghanistan, but if the government is more inclusive, we can be there, present, like Turkey, ”Erdogan told US broadcaster CBS News. “We expect all women to be involved in all aspects of life in Afghanistan in a very active way. And whenever women become more active in all aspects of life, we can support them,” he said. he added, according to an interview transcript provided by CBS News. Erdogan discussed Turkey’s management of the airport with US President Joe Biden at their first meeting in June on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. But relations are strained between the two presidents, Erdogan admitting Thursday that they had “not started well”. One of the issues causing the tensions is Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system, which Washington says poses a threat to the Western alliance. Ahead of a visit to Russia on Wednesday, Erdogan said in the CBS News interview that Turkey would make a second purchase from Moscow. “In the future, no one will be able to interfere with what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country to what level,” Erdogan said in response to questions about Turkey’s future intentions. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

