Whistleblower: Trump team wanted lies about Russia, border and racism





A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower on Sunday launched a series of explosive accusations in his first TV interview, accusing Trump administration superiors of pushing for manipulated intelligence on three critical topics: Russian support for Donald Trump , the Mexican border and the white supremacist threat inside. United States.

Brian Murphy, the former senior assistant deputy secretary of DHS’s office of intelligence and analysis, filed a whistleblower complaint last year – along with a handful of internal complaints and reports – all of which brushed off a frightening picture of how things were going in the department responsible for keeping Americans safe. “From the start I was told we would be looking to manipulate the intelligence and distort the truth about three things,” Murphy told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week. “And I told them ahead of time that I wasn’t going to do it.”

On Russia, the border and white supremacy, Murphy said he felt “intense pressure to try to take intelligence and adjust to a political narrative” – ​​accusing administration officials of demanding that the information is manipulated to improve Trump’s image and aid his messages.

In an interview with @GStephanopoulos, former DHS whistleblower Brian Murphy said Trump administration officials don’t want the American public to know that the Russians are supporting Trump and denigrating what will soon be the President Biden. https://t.co/fNzejVYONX pic.twitter.com/BJ9SaA0cXt

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) September 26, 2021

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed efforts to disparage Democratic candidates for Trump’s benefit, according to a March intelligence community report. Putin also authorized a campaign “undermining public confidence in the electoral process and exacerbating socio-political divisions in the United States” – something Trump and some of his closest allies readily embraced during and after the election by making repeated false allegations of fraud.

Former DHS whistleblower Brian Murphy said it was all about politics in the agency under Trump.

I am a Republican. But that doesn’t come before my obligation to use the truth like a north star, to follow it where it goes, Murphy told @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/fNzejVHdpn pic.twitter.com/NH0iYZmcaU

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) September 26, 2021

When it comes to the southern border, according to the former FBI agent, DHS has taken a similar approach: fabricating a terrorist threat and deceiving Congress to improve the political conditions of Trump’s coveted border wall.

The pattern repeated itself with respect to white supremacists, especially after white supremacists killed counter-protester Heather Heyer at a right-wing rally in Charlottesville in 2017. “After Charlottesville, it’s become a third rail issue… within the department to talk about white supremacy in any way, ”Murphy said.

After Charlottesville, it has become a third rail problem, if you will, within the department talking about white supremacy in a meaningful way, former DHS whistleblower Brian Murphy told @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/fNzejVYONX pic.twitter.com/sQqRgXorg6

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) September 26, 2021

In his whistleblower complaint, Murphy wrote that senior official Ken Cuccinelli asked him to “change the section on white supremacy to make the threat less serious.” But Murphy says he refused because it “would constitute censorship of analysis and maladministration of an intelligence program.”

Murphy’s reluctance to play the game gave him a “target on the back,” he recalls.

Former DHS director Chad Wolf accused him of having a credibility problem and dismissed him from his post last August, citing allegations he violated legal requirements regarding information collection on reporters during riots in Portland, Oregon. Murphy has denied these allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/brian-murphy-whistleblower-trump-border-russia-racism-1232427/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos