Boris Johnson plans to use military to stock gas stations | Supply chain crisis

Hundreds of soldiers could be rushed to deliver fuel to dry gas stations across the country amid panic buying and a shortage of drivers as part of an emergency plan that should be considered by Boris Johnson Monday.

The Prime Minister will convene ministers to review Operation Escalin after BP admitted that a third of its service stations ran out of the two main grades of fuel, while the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents nearly 5,500 independent outlets said 50% to 90% of its members had reported running out. He predicted the rest would follow soon.

Developments have raised concerns that the UK is heading for a second winter of discontent and warnings that shelves may be more empty than usual as Christmas approaches.

In a bid to prevent the crisis from worsening further, ministers including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel met at noon on Sunday to discuss options such as Operation Escalin.

It was designed years ago when planning a no-deal Brexit, and would mean hundreds of troops could be enlisted to lead a reserve fleet of 80 tankers. It is understood that full implementation would take up to three weeks, as some of those mobilized might already be on other deployments and others might be Reservists. Escalin was touted as an option last week, but government sources have played down the chances of its activation.

On Sunday evening, Kwarteng announced that the competition law had been suspended to allow oil companies to target gas stations running out of fuel. He had agreed to temporarily exempt the industry from the 1998 competition law in order to share information and optimize procurement. Officials said this would make it easier for the industry to share information so they can prioritize fuel delivery to areas of the country and strategic locations that need it most.

L’Escalin and other proposals will be submitted to Johnson on Monday afternoon, in a meeting in which ministers are also expected to discuss more immediate solutions to try to influence people’s behavior and end current levels panic buying.

Ministers are exasperated as they believe the actual extent of fuel shortages would have been minimal if the public had acted normally, and the shortage of heavy truck drivers would have had only a marginal effect, but the media has provoked complaints. queues in front of forecourt across the country. The PRA said demand at a gas station increased 500% on Saturday compared to last week.

A source suggested that a high level of shortage would last at least five more days and could last even longer if people’s behavior does not change. They called the situation a catch-22, because by intervening, the government could end up making the problem worse – the more we seem to react to it, the more we end up driving it. But if we don’t react, it continues. Almost generated our own crisis.

The shortage has also had major ripple effects that ministers believe urgently needs to be addressed, with teachers and doctors unable to fill their tanks to get to school or hospital. The blunt communication strategy of insisting that there is no shortage of fuel is likely to be misplaced to urge people to be careful of others when shopping for gasoline.

Attention also turns to Christmas. Kate Martin of the Traditional Farm-fresh Turkey Association (TFTA) said the UK could face a national turkey shortage as December approaches.

The TFTA, which represents producers of high-end free-range turkeys, said it was caused 100% by a labor shortage due to post-Brexit immigration rules, which means that ‘much of the workforce is no longer available for us to use on a seasonal basis.

The British Retail Consortium also said moves to ease immigration rules to address supply chain issues were insufficient, too late for Christmas.

Andrew Opie, the group’s director of food and sustainability policy, predicted to the BBC that during the holiday season shoppers would see less choice, less availability, perhaps also a shorter shelf life, this which is really disappointing as it could have been avoided.

Jim McMahon, Labor’s shadow transport secretary, said the government’s solution to streamline heavy-duty testing and grant around 5,000 additional visas for drivers and 5,000 more for poultry workers do was not sufficient. He said if ministers don’t do more, the shelves will continue to be bare, drugs not delivered and Christmas wasted for the nation.

Conservative MP David Morris explained the scale of the challenge facing the government. He said: I remember the winter of discontent and I remember what was going on for it and it makes me very, very thinking.

Morris told the Guardian: We weren’t close to that yet, but there are perfect analogies to the storms ahead that could put us in this territory. He stressed that this was a historic issue ministers were trying to address, but admitted the pressure Covid was likely to put on the NHS this winter and the looming end to the credit increase universal would make it a difficult winter for many.

Shapps on Sunday urged people to be reasonable and blamed one of the trucking associations for what he called a manufactured crisis, suggesting on Sky News that the group leaked details of a meeting last week on driver shortages in fuel companies. However, the Road Haulage Association called it a shameful attack concocted to distract from governments dealing with the problem.