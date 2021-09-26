I like Republican presidents who are reelected





Top line

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Hit back former President Donald Trump on Sunday for criticizing former President George W. Bush’s intention to hold a fundraiser for her, the latest in a series of clashes between Trump and one of his fiercest Republicans. critics in Congress.

PERRY, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally as a photo of Representative Liz … [+] Cheney (R-WY) is projected on a screen on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Georgia candidate for Secretary of State Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), and Georgia candidate for lieutenant governor State Senator Burt Jones (R -GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Cheney tweeted a photo of Bush with the caption I Love Republican Presidents Winning Re-election, a reference to Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election, which made him the first president to lose his re-election since 1988.

The comment came after Trump dubbed Bush a Republican RINO In Name Only in a statement Wednesday, lambasting him and his former minion adviser Karl Rove for planning a fundraiser for Cheney in Texas.

Trump also targeted Bush for not having the courage to pardon Scooter Libby, who was the former chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney, the father of Liz Cheney, and who was convicted of obstruction to justice, perjury and misrepresentation. in 2007, but pardoned by Trump in 2018.

Most recently, Trump ransacked the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill that Cheney helps lead, calling it a deselection committee and pledging to fight subpoenas issued by the panel. for four of his former collaborators.

Trump also released a statement featuring a photo of Bush with Cheneys’ haircut, with the caption Must-See Photo a meme he displayed at a rally in Georgia on Saturday.

Key context

Cheney and Trump have been at odds since the former aimed at the ex-president’s deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan last year, but those tensions rose exponentially when Cheney voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurgency following his involvement on Capitol Hill. attack. While Cheneys’ relentless criticism of Trump earned him a spot on the select committee, it cost him the presidency of the House Republican Conference.

Large number

5. This is the number of Republican lawmakers, including Cheney, facing the main challengers endorsed by Trump. One of them, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), chose to step down from Congress at the end of his term rather than face a challenge from former Trump aide Max Miller.

What to watch out for

Cheney faces an uphill battle for re-election in the face of a challenge from Harriet Hageman, a member of the Republican National Committee, a former Cheney supporter. Trump endorsed Hageman earlier this month and called Cheney disloyal, a possible death knell for Cheney in a state that voted Trump by more than 40 points in 2020.

