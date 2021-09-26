



By Chen Yu-fu, Yang Chun-hui and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff Journalists, with the editor

The pro-Beijing pimping by the president-elect of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) ignores the facts and would allow the party to become a target for China’s united front tactics, the Continental Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday. The KMT on Saturday elected the former mayor of the city of New Taipei Eric Chu () as president by promising to reopen all channels of communication with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Chinese President Xi Jinping () yesterday sent a letter congratulating Chu and calling for cooperation between the parties amid a complex and grim situation in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times Chu in response expressed his wish that the parties could seek common ground on the basis of the so-called 1992 consensus and opposition to Taiwan independence. Later that day, the MAC condemned Chu for his remarks directed at the CCP while ignoring the facts. By blaming the cross-Strait tensions on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, the KMT is allowing itself to become the main target of Beijing’s united front efforts to divide the Taiwanese, the council said. The government is committed to preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait, but the CCP authorities repeatedly threaten and suppress the country’s military and diplomatic efforts, destroying the status quo while refusing to communicate, he said. he declares. These are the main sources of cross-strait tensions and the biggest challenges Taiwan faces, he said, adding that Beijing’s actions have been condemned by Taiwanese and the international community. These black-and-white statements accusing the DPP of hampering China foreshadow that the KMT’s cross-strait policy will drift further away from public opinion, he said. The council also urged the KMT to understand how Beijing’s definition of the 1992 consensus denies Taiwanese sovereignty and interactions on this basis have repeatedly failed to gain public support. The DPP also condemned Chus ‘response to Xis’ letter, saying no other political party in a democracy would expect to receive a congratulatory message from the head of an autocratic government. Chu only cares about meeting Beijing’s expectations while ignoring the dominant national public opinion, he said, adding that this type of leadership cannot bring the KMT into a new era like Chu has. promised. The DPP also denounced Chus’ failure to hold the real perpetrators to account while blaming the victims. Chus critical of his dark blue opponent, school president Sun Yat-sen Chang Ya-chung (), during the campaign suggested a move away from the old KMT party line, but he did not have the courage to refute the Xis alignment of the two parties, said the DPP, calling it regrettable its refusal to speak on behalf of public opinion. The 1992 consensus, a term former Continental Affairs Council chairman Su Chi () admitted in 2006 to having coined in 2000, refers to a tacit agreement between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait of Taiwan recognize that there is only one China, each party having their own interpretation of what China means.

