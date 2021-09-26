Dancing 900-year-old Ganesha, Natraj, among 157 smuggled antiques returned by the United States to Prime Minister Modi

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: The United States returned 157 Indian antiques to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recently completed visit to the country (September 22-25). The list of returned items, which had been smuggled from India, includes an anthropomorphic copper item dating from 2000 BC. About 45 of the antiques belong to the pre-Common Era (BCE) period, the government said.

The news was shared in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as well as Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Reunion of Indian treasures! 157 Indian antiques were returned by the United States government to the government of India during the Prime Minister’s visit arenarendramodi in the USA. pic.twitter.com/sEYUGF8Umf – Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2021

It was Prime Minister Modi’s first meeting with Joe Biden since the latter took office as the 46th President of the United States in January of this year.

A statement released by PMO on Saturday said the two leaders pledged to step up efforts to tackle theft, illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects during the meeting.

The company embodies the ongoing efforts of the Modi government to bring back our antiques and artifacts from around the world, according to the PMO statement.

Read also : Prime Minister Modi raised H-1B visa issue with President Biden in bilateral meeting: Foreign Minister

Other antiques returned

Items submitted by the United States understand a 1.5 meter bas-relief panel of Revanta (a Hindu deity) in sandstone (made in the 10th CE), an 8.5cm figure of Natraj from the 12th CE and 56 terracotta pieces.

There is also an 18th century sword in its scabbard, with a Persian inscription mentioning Guru Hargobind Singh, in addition to the ornate figurines of Lakshmi Narayan, Buddha, Vishnu, Shiva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and other deities among the returned items.

While about half of the artifacts are cultural in nature, the rest consist of 60 religious figurines from Hinduism, 16 related to Buddhism and nine from Jainism, according to the PMO statement.

Hindu artifacts include a three-headed Brahma, a figure driving a chariot of Surya, Vishnu and his wives, Siva as Dakshinamurti, and a dancing Ganesha. A figure of a standing Buddha, Bodhisattva Majushri and Tara are among the restored Buddhist artifacts. Jain Tirthankaras, Padmasana Tirthankara, and Jain Choubisi minifigures include Jain artifacts.

Other artifacts include a couple in samabanga, and a female figure playing the drum.

A painting by an anonymous artist, bearing a rubber stamp identifying it as part of the personal collection of the Maharaja of Bikaner, has also been returned.

In 2019, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had announcement that several antiquities, including idols from the Gupta period and terracotta objects from the Harappan civilization, had been seized in the United States. An ASI team traveled to New York to identify the objects. The seventeen objects of significant historical value came from the storage of alleged art smuggler Subhash Kapoor, who was stopped in 2011 from Frankfurt.

(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

Read also :Pakistan in Modis’ mind: PM calls on neighbor in talks with Biden, alludes to in speech at UN

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram