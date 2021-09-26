Asean News Headlines at 10 p.m. Sunday (September 26)





Malaysia Covid-19 watch: 13,104 new cases on Sunday (September 26), Sarawak in the lead with 2,943 Covid-19 Watch: 83.1% of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated Covid-19: Death toll in Malaysia reaches 25,159 with 228 total deaths reported on Saturday, September 25 Covid-19: more than 30% of students aged 12 to 17 received the first dose of vaccine, according to Dr Mah Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine safe for elementary school children Covid-19: Ensure the dissemination of precise information on the PNR, endemic phase, according to Annuar Ok booster: the first Sarawak state to start giving extra doses to elderly and vulnerable groups in October, according to KJ Theme parks should be allowed to reopen, deputy tourism minister says Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade sideways from Monday, September 27 Ringgit set to trade higher ahead of 12 MPs tabled in parliament In Malaysia, prints attract young art collectors Malaysia only seeks China’s perspective on Aukus, says Hishammuddin Singapore Two unvaccinated elderly die from Covid-19, bringing Singapore death toll to 78, with 1,939 new cases Singapore’s top priority is its Covid-19 situation at home, foreign minister says Singapore tightens Covid-19 restrictions as cases continue to rise to record number in country Alibaba to invest in Ninja Van, the unicorn of Singapore; Start-up to Raise $ 580 Million from Investors Singapore: Three other elderly people die of complications from Covid-19; the government announces that 82% of the population is fully vaccinated Singapore MTI invites any eligible economy to join the CPTPP trade pact Indonesia Indonesia reports 1,760 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases and 86 more deaths – lowest number in over a year Indonesia approves more than US $ 2.5 billion Australian solar project President Joko Widodo to appoint Indonesia’s next military leader by November Logistics and staff shortage hamper immunization progress in Indonesia Chinese Chengxin and Tsingshan team up on $ 350 million lithium project in Indonesia Java rhinos threatened by inbreeding Thailand Thailand registers 12,353 new cases of Covid-19, 125 more deaths Thailand-US special talks this week on more vaccine donations; another million doses are expected to arrive in Bangkok Third batch of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan arrives in Thailand Thailand: Phuket pushes intradermal vaccines for third dose Thailand aims to administer one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine per day Villager stumbles upon one of the world’s rarest mushrooms Philippines The Philippines registers 20,755 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, September 27; no re-reported deaths due to a problem China delivers more Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines to the Philippines Philippines: Manila police officer prosecuted for threatening teenagers with guns Four inmates killed in attempted escape in southern Philippines Formerly a scavenger then an actor, the mayor of Manila Isko Moreno is now considering the presidency of the Philippines Shattered fights ahead Vietnam Vietnam reports 10,011 new cases of Covid-19, 756,689 in total Vietnam strives to return to ‘new normal’ by September 30 – moves away from Zero Covid-19 strategy, PM says Vietnam succeeds in producing Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine Vietnam protests against China’s sending of its biggest fighter jet to disputed islands Cuba launches Covid-19 vaccine exports with shipment to Vietnam Vietnam eases Covid-19 restrictions to jumpstart economy hit by pandemic Burma Burmese junta blames internet blackouts on anti-coup fighters Concerned UN can only avert Myanmar crisis Myanmar reports 1,546 new Covid-19 infections as it reaches 456,620 in total Still hiring the Tatmadaw? The monks march against the military Cambodia Researchers delighted with endangered Siamese crocodiles in Cambodia Pan Pacific group, among the world’s best hoteliers, plans two hotels in Cambodia for the fourth quarter of 2023 Cambodia: case of Covid-19 and number of deaths still on the rise; 830 infections and 25 deaths reported Sunday (September 26) PM seeks agreement on suspension of Pchum Ben Laos Prime Minister of Laos calls for enhanced international cooperation to deal with the Covid-19 crisis Asean and United States pledge to cooperate to contain Covid epidemic at United Nations assembly, Laos Foreign Minister said Laos clears use of rapid Covid-19 tests amid rising virus cases in country Conflict at the expense of the poor Brunei Panic Think Twice Before Buying, Brunei Officials Say Brunei: Indonesian Pleads Guilty to Violating Covid-19 Restrictions; first such case in the country Brunei has daily record for new cases of Covid-19 and four more deaths have also been reported AseanPlus Japanese prime minister candidates call for government support for education Being young and Asean Huawei’s top executive lands in China after US deal Japan Kono says same-sex marriage should be discussed in parliament China has eliminated malaria. Could it be a model for the rest of the world? Climate change makes headlines for the rest of our lives UK Labor deputy leader calls ruling Tories ‘scum’ Sali Kecil, a shining example of preserving nature amidst limitations China Evergrande: from controlled demolition to almost certain default and State takeover China’s highest court wants to protect concert workers without hampering the development of technology platforms, helping Meituan and Didi Chinese law enforcement said to use AI and big data to improve security in times of instability U.S.-China trade war hasn’t brought U.S. businesses home, study finds China, EU to hold talks on Tuesday as sanctions, Aukus, Lithuania raise complications Boxing-Usyk says heavyweight title can’t compare to Olympic gold Taliban urges airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan

