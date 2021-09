Liz Cheney mocks Trump for bizarre insult: I love Republican presidents who get reelected | Donald trump

One of the least worthy feuds in U.S. politics continued on Sunday, as Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney responded to a bizarre insult from Donald Trump.

I love Republican presidents who get reelected, Cheney tweeted, along with a photo of George W Bush.

Bush defeated his Democratic challenger, John Kerry, for re-election in 2004. Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, was Bush’s vice president.

Cheneys’ tweet was in response to an image released by Trump on Thursday. Under the headline ICYMI: Must-See Photo, a political action committee affiliated with Trump sent a retouched image that linked Cheney and Bush.

Trump was unable to tweet the image himself, as he remains barred from the platform for inciting the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

Trump was then 14 days away from ceding the Oval Office to Joe Biden, who denied him a second term with a convincing election victory. Trump did not acknowledge his defeat.

At a rally near the White House on Jan.6, Trump repeated lies about alleged electoral fraud and told his supporters to fight like hell to overturn the result. Five people died in and around the ensuing invasion of Congress. More than 650 have been charged.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for the attack, his second, unique among presidents, but since only seven Senate Republicans could be persuaded to vote to convict, Trump remains free to be re-elected.

Only one President Grover Cleveland, a 19th-century Democrat, won the White House again after losing a candidate for reelection.

Trump, however, remains the dominant force in the Republican Party, organizing rallies, repeating his lies about electoral fraud, handing out endorsements, attacking enemies within and outside the party, and presiding over a growing campaign war chest.

A forged photo of Senator Liz Cheney with the face of former President George W Bush is shown on a jumbotron during a Save America-sponsored rally in Perry, Ga., On Saturday. Photography: Elijah Nouvelage / EPA

The Bush-Cheney spliced ​​image was accompanied by a link for donations.

Along with Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, Cheney is one of two Republican members of the House special committee investigating the Jan.6 assault.

On Thursday, he announced subpoenas for figures close to Trump, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his deputy Dan Scavino and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Cheney, a tough conservative, is among Republicans opposed to Trump for attracting major challengers. Earlier this month, she responded to Trump’s endorsement of Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming lawyer, with another hard-hitting tweet.

Here is a sound sample for you, she wrote. Bring it.

An interview with Cheney was scheduled to air on CBS 60 Minutes Sunday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/26/liz-cheney-donald-trump-feud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos