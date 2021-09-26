Cyprus “needs a two-state solution,” says UN chief to UN chief





The only realistic option for Cyprus is accepting a two-state solution, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday. Tatar, who heads a government recognized only by Turkey and a handful of other states, has said the Cypriots’ decision to maintain the current status quo on the divided island is unrealistic. The only truth on the island is the acceptance of the Turkish Cypriot side’s equal sovereignty and its past rights, Tatar told Turkish Cypriot newspaper BRT. Tatar said he told Guterres that the island needed a two-state solution and that comprehensive official negotiations could only begin once the Turkish Cypriot side was accepted as an international actor. He added that the Greek side’s suggestion to continue the Crans Montana talks is also unrealistic and the secretary general is familiar with the process. Tatar will participate in a tripartite meeting on Monday and meet Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at a lunch hosted by the UN Secretary General. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last spoke with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in April in Geneva, making a rare pandemic trip but concluding that there was little common ground. I never run away from discussions. I am ready to speak but to speak realistically about what is happening on the ground, Tatar told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Solution for Cyprus should be based on “two equal sovereign states” If you really want to have a realistic chance of a settlement, that settlement should be based on two equal sovereign states. So much has happened in the past 60 years that it’s impossible to go back to 1960, Tatar said. I respect their people as a separate community. They have their own language, they have their own religion, they have their own culture. But I want this respect to be mutually recognized. He said two separate states would maintain friendly relations, with cooperation in areas such as energy and environment, and believed that Cyprus could become the Singapore of Europe in the Eastern Mediterranean as a trade hub. vital. Tatar’s views echo Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly. He said that a just, lasting and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue is only possible through a realistic and results-oriented approach. While the leader of one of the two peoples of the island, whom the United Nations considers equal, may speak to you, it is not fair that the other leader cannot make his voice heard on this platform. Cypriot president “not optimistic” President Nicos Anastasiades said last Monday he was not optimistic about the talks. Anastasiades highlighted the comments made by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot camps in particular, the proposals for a two-state solution and the recognition as a black mark on the peace process. I am not as optimistic as I would like to be in the face of repeated statements by (Turkish President Recep) Erdogan or (Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu, repeated by Tatar, the President said. He also criticized what he claimed was Turkey’s neo-Ottoman agenda, claiming it had an impact not only on Cyprus but also Greece, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Armenia. .

