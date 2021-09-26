Maldives FM thanks PM Modi for his continued support of the “Presidency of Hope”





New York / New Delhi, Sep 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid before delivering his speech at the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday, during which the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked him for the continued support for the “Presidency of Hope”. Shahid greeted Prime Minister Modi in the General Assembly Hall on Saturday as Modi arrived to deliver his speech. “Welcomed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi in the General Assembly Hall, prior to his address to the UNGA76 General Debate. “India is fully committed to multilateralism and to the United Nations. “I thanked him for the continued support for the Hope Presidency,” he tweeted. Shahid is the first Maldivian and only the sixth person of the 52 members of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to hold this prestigious post. India was among the first countries to support his candidacy and also applied for his candidacy. In elections held on June 7 in New York this year, Abdullah Shahid was elected president of the 76th UNGA with an overwhelming majority – he won 143 votes out of 191 votes cast, while the former Afghan minister for affairs foreign Zalmai Rassoul obtained 48 votes. The position of President of the General Assembly is held annually and alternated between various regional groupings. The 76th session (2021-22) is the turn of the Asia-Pacific group. On April 30 of this year, Shahid declared his vision statement titled “A Presidency of Hope: Serving People, Planet and Prosperity” and outlined his priorities for UNGA in 2021-2022. He spoke of five “rays of hope” in his vision statement: recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, meet the needs of the planet, respect the rights of all and reform the UN. After President Ibrahim Solih came to power in the Maldives in November 2018, the country’s foreign policy priority has been to restore relations with India, the United States and other Western powers that had declined during the period of Abdulla Yameen. President Solih announced Abdulla Shahid’s candidacy for the PGA in December 2018. India publicly revealed its decision to support Shahid during Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s visit to the Maldives in November 2020. President Ibrahim Solih called Shahid’s victory a “proud accomplishment” and “a step forward in raising the country’s stature on the world stage”. In July of this year, Shahid visited India in his capacity as President-elect of the 76th Session of the UNGA and met Prime Minister Modi. The President of the General Assembly (PGA) is responsible for presiding over the UNGA session for the elected term and is also the president for that term. The President has all the powers to decide on a topic of discussion and to make statements on matters of importance. Former President Volkan Bozkir of Turkey has acted more as a representative of his country than as a PGA with his remarks that Pakistan has a “duty” to raise the Kashmir issue more strongly at the UN . Bozkir also endorsed Islamabad’s attempts to link the Kashmir question to the Palestine problem. India had expressed strong opposition to the Turkish diplomat’s unwarranted reference to Kashmir and said that by making the misleading remarks Bozkir was doing the office he occupies a huge disservice. UNI / IA

