What if Facebook was lying to its own supervisory board? Quartz





Facebook’s supervisory board bills itself as a crucial control over one of the most powerful companies in the world, but its effectiveness is in doubt. While Facebook would like its $ 130 million corporate high court to have this legitimacy, the board wonders if Facebook has been honest about its own content moderation practices.

The Supervisory Board said in a statement on Tuesday (September 21) that it was investigating whether Facebook had been fully open to discussions with the board about a program that gave celebrities and politicians greater latitude to post content that violates the rules.

The Supervisory Board, announced in 2018, is a democratic reform of Facebook implemented in 2020 to serve as an independent oversight over content moderation decisions. It was installed at a time when public criticism of Facebook was at its height. Facebook critics blame it for degrading democracy, paving the way for Donald Trump and other authoritarian leaders, facilitating genocide and human rights abuses, and harboring dangerous health and political misinformation .

Board members include law professors, human rights activists, think tank researchers and even the former Danish prime minister. But the body has limited reach: it only weighs in on whether Facebook or Instagram mistakenly deleted or left certain posts (originally it only reviewed deleted content). It can also issue, but not apply, political recommendations. Out of 500,000 appeals, the Supervisory Board handled 20 cases, rendered 15 decisions and canceled Facebook 11 times.

But the legitimacy of boards depends on Facebook’s full transparency about how it makes content-related decisions. Facebook’s apparent failure to do just that raises questions about whether the Supervisory Board can fulfill its simple mission and whether Facebook is even governable at all.

Revelations on XCheck

The most recent controversy comes after the Wall Street Journal detailed a program called XCheck (or crosscheck), whereby high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians are shielded from certain content moderation practices when they break Facebook rules (eg spreading false vaccine information.) Some users are whitelisted, or immune to content decisions, as part of the system.

The Journal reported that Facebook executives misled the Supervisory Board by claiming that XCheck was only used in a small number of cases. Leaked documents showed 5.8 million users were covered by XCheck in 2020.

In response to previous board questions about XCheck, Facebook had explained the program but had not developed criteria for adding pages and accounts to the system and declined to provide reports on error rates. , said the board. Last week, the board called on Facebook to be fully transparent and said it expects to be informed again by Facebook and will release its findings to the public in October.

It becomes clear that when the board asks questions to Facebook, it doesn’t get full information, said Chinmayi Arun, a resident researcher at Yale Law School and an affiliate of the Harvards Berkman Klein Center For Internet & Society.

Current research shows that political elites are at the heart of the spread of disinformation on social media. To that end, Shannon McGregor, assistant professor at the Chapel Hills Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina, said high profile accounts should be distinguished from regular users in content moderation decisions, but not in the way Facebook had been. Make.

People with that number of followers shouldn’t be treated the same as other users, McGregor told Quartz. They should not be exempt from fact checks [and other moderation decisions]in fact, they should be held to a higher standard.

Facebook defers its responsibility

The test indicates a problem with the design of the boards. It was ostensibly put in place to provide independent oversight and accountability. But it is funded by Facebook, and its membership of outsiders depends on the cooperation and goodwill of Facebook executives to get its job done.

Corynne McSherry, legal director of digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the Oversight Board couldn’t do its job unless Facebook was honest with it. Given this week’s revelations, I can’t help but wonder what else Facebook hasn’t disclosed and whether the Supervisory Board can trust Facebook’s responses, she told Quartz. .

A Facebook spokesperson did not respond to specific questions about the allegations he was not being honest with the Supervisory Board. He said the company shared more information about Xcheck in response to requests from boards of directors.

The Journal report sheds new light on the supervisory board’s biggest decision to date, on Donald Trump’s Facebook ban from the platform. Facebook asked the Supervisory Board to review Trump’s expulsion, but although the board upheld the decision, it also criticized the vague and undefined nature of the policy. By applying a vague and normless penalty and then sending this case back to the Council for resolution, Facebook is seeking to shirk its responsibilities, the Council wrote in May. Facebook’s chief public policy officer Nick Clegg then announced a way back for Trump if he is not seen as a risk to public safety after Jan. 7, 2023.

As it turns out, Trump was exempted by XCheck for two years prior to its ban, the Journal reported, and in its May decision, the board publicly asked Facebook to explain the rationale, standards, and standards. XCheck process. Arun said that, in retrospect, understanding XCheck was crucial in passing judgment on the Trump case.

You would think something like the whitelist would be relevant in the context of the Trump ban case, she said. If I were a member of the Supervisory Board, I would wonder why this was not addressed.

