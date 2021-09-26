Politics
Pandemic Drops Public Satisfaction With Jokowi’s Performance
Merdeka.com – Based on the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decreased compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance was 72.7%, now it is only 58%.
In response, the Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia estimated that the main factor in the decline in the level of public satisfaction was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Only because of this covid (the level of public trust in Jokowi) has decreased slightly,” Bahlil said in the release of the results of the Indonesian National Policy Indicators Survey, Jakarta, Sunday (26/9).
Bahlil estimated that the level of public trust in Jokowi was still considered high, as the results of the investigation showed the figure to be over 50 percent. “The level of public trust in Pak Jokowi is still high, thank goodness 58% of people still believe,” he said.
Bahlil estimated that if the Covid-19 pandemic did not exist, it was certain that the level of public confidence would reach 80%. A 10 percent increase compared to the results of the previous survey conducted by Indonesian Policy Indicators.
“If there is no Covid-19, 80% of people can trust Pak Jokowi,” he said.
Previously, Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi had said that public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance was linked to the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid- 19.
For information, this survey was conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators from September 17 to 21, 2021. The survey sample of 1,200 respondents was randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys conducted from March 2018 to June 2021.
Of the 1,200 respondents, the margin of error is approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. The sample comes from all provinces. Telephone survey. (mdk / azz)
