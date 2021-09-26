Trump’s second term would be “existential threat to democracy,” says former administration official





A former senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned that the re-election of the former Republican president would be an “existential threat” to the nation.

Brian Murphy served as Acting Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis from March 2018 to July 2020, while former President Donald Trump was in the White House. In an interview with ABC News’ This Week on Sunday, Murphy discussed the possibility of Trump returning to president after the 2024 election.

“I think it would be a disaster. I think he disparaged… the intelligence community,” Murphy said. “He’s spreading disinformation – and that’s an existential threat to democracy. And he’s one of the best at spreading it and harming this country.”

Murphy described disinformation as a “slow threat” and a “deliberate campaign to spread false information, often for nefarious reasons.”

Brian Murphy, a former homeland security official under Donald Trump’s administration, said Sunday that four more years of the former president would be “a disaster” for the country. In this photo, Trump supporters attend a boxing match he hosted in Hollywood, Florida on September 11. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Murphy criticized the activities of the Trump administration during his tenure at the Department of Homeland Security. In early 2020, he filed internal complaints with the office of the director of national intelligence, alleging that Russian disinformation was mismanaged. He also filed a whistleblower complaint in September 2020, alleging misconduct by senior homeland security officials.

In his September complaint, Murphy alleged that he was told to “specifically change the section on white supremacy in a way that made the threat less serious, as well as to include information about the importance of violent groups. ” from the left “”. The instructions are said to have come after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Assistant Secretary Ken Cuccinelli reviewed Murphy’s initial report and expressed concerns “about how the HTA would reflect on President Trump.”

Whether Trump will stand for reelection in 2024 remains to be seen, but the former president and several of his close associates have repeatedly suggested he will. In early September, former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Cheddar News it was “pretty clear” that he would run in the next presidential election.

“I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent,” Miller replied when asked about the likelihood of a Trump 2024 campaign.

In an interview with right-wing Newsmax in August, Trump did not give a direct response but suggested another presidential bid was in the cards. “I think a lot of people are going to be very happy,” the former president replied when asked about his plans for 2024.

