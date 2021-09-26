PM Modi to A



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a frank speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and rightly so on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. It was his fourth continuous speech at the UN and unmistakably established himself as a statesman ignoring Pakistan even though he mentioned Afghanistan and warned the world that the situation in Kabul could be misused by extremist elements and called for a global response to help women and children who are on the brink of famine and in need of relief. Even at the height of tension between India and Pakistan in 2019, when India and Pakistan faced an eyeball confrontation at the UN due to the revocation of Article 370 on August 19 of the same year, while the Pakistani prime minister used the UN platform to tarnish the image of the government headed by Prime Minister Modi. , he did not say a word about Imran’s rhetoric reflecting the prime minister’s ability to manage the body of the world. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he urged leaders to strive for a non-violent world and said India is the mother of all democracies as the son of a tea seller could become Prime Minister, reflecting the strength of its pillars. For the first time, in his speeches at the UN, he called on the global body to remain relevant, as the coronavirus showed how vulnerable this institution can be in the aftermath of a crisis. The United Nations must remain relevant by improving its efficiency and credibility. The many references to Tagore, Chanakya, Gandhi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya underscored the depth of his speech with a compassionate appeal to global vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines in India for the benefit of the world. The announcement that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine that can be administered to anyone over 12 years of age and an mRNA vaccine which is in its late stages of development has been applauded by dignitaries present at the UNGA. Stressing that diversity is paramount for India’s ethics and unity, his reference to inclusive growth silenced his critics who have their own agenda to tarnish his image but focused as always, the Prime Minister even stressed at the top podium as his intention to work for the masses without prejudice makes him the mass leader as he continues as Prime Minister of India for the seventh year in a row.

