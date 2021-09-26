Boris Johnson needs an appropriate strategy on violence against women backed by money

SARAH Everard and Sabina Nessa never knew each other (although they lived a few miles apart in South London) but their names are now bound together in the memories of nations.

Two women, murdered in the streets of Great Britain. Again.

I feel exasperated. Tiredness. And angry.

I have been a long-time player and spent 20 years fighting violence against women – first at the Womens Aid charity and now as a Labor MP and shadow minister. I am tired that nothing has changed.

Between the brutal murder of Sarah and that of Sabina just over six months later, some 78 women were killed by men in Britain. That is 12 lives cruelly torn apart every month.

Violence against women is the pandemic that dares not speak its name.

If we are to end it, the police and government must toughen up and deal with violence against women with the same force – and the same funding – as terrorism.

Boris Johnson, and others before him, have failed.

He announced a pot of money for the streetlights after Sarah’s murder. OK – it is important that more is done to make women feel safe when they return home at night. But many councils have cut their street lighting budgets in recent years.

We don’t need little jackpots here and there, or pilot projects that flow without a trace.

The answer is out there. We need an appropriate strategy against violence against women backed by real money.

Nationally, violence against women should be classified as a serious crime – such as terrorism or drug counties borders. This would mean that local police forces would devote more time and resources to tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

Our courageous police have an excellent track record in monitoring terrorists and preventing them from striking. We must bring this rigor and this know-how to track down and arrest men who rape women, beat up their girlfriends and pounce on strangers in the streets.

Every year on International Women’s Day, I rise in Parliament and read the names of all the women murdered in Britain in the past 12 months.

It’s a grim record. But also enraging.

These women generally knew their killer. They had usually spoken to the police or authorities in the past. But they were still killed.

Our rape statistics are appalling. Only 1% of rape allegations lead to a conviction. And women often have to wait years for their cases to go to court.

A 19 year old woman came to my office the other day. She is hoping for a trial in November – of a man she says raped her when she was 15. The abuse started when she was 10 years old.

I was sitting in front of this girl who had been abused, who was living in temporary accommodation and was waiting four years for even a chance to get justice.

This is not fair and needs to be changed.

Boris Johnson should worry about violence against women and girls every day. He must take it personally because the Home Office is faulty.

Until he does, half the people of this country will never be safe.

