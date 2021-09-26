Rwanda’s “Colonel of the Apocalypse”, jailed for war crimes in Mali, dies





Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader nicknamed the “Colonel of the Apocalypse”, died in Mali where he was serving a sentence for his role in the 1994 genocide which killed more than 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis.

Bagosora’s death at the age of 80 was announced by her son on Saturday in a Facebook post titled “RIP Papa”. This was confirmed on Sunday.

“Theoneste Bagosora died in a hospital in Mali yesterday (Saturday) late in the morning,” said Abubacarr Tambadou, clerk of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, which oversees the prosecution of those responsible for the genocide.

Bagosora was jailed for life in 2008 for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, although his sentence was reduced to 35 years on appeal in 2011.

In April 1994, Colonel Bagasora was the most senior official in the Ministry of Defense.

Once a close ally of the then president, Juvénal Habyarimana – they both came from the same province of Gisenyi, in the north-west – he would then have held a grudge after being dismissed to be promoted general.

French military intelligence concluded that Bagasora was one of the main sponsors of the assassination, on April 6, of President Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira – both Hutu – as well as of the chief of staff of the Rwandan army.

Their Falcon plane was shot down as it was preparing to land in the Rwandan capital Kigali, an event many blamed on Tutsi rebels and which sparked the massacres.

“The assassination of ministers of the moderate opposition and of Tutsis less than half an hour after the explosion of the presidential Falcon would confirm the high degree of preparation of this operation”, according to the intelligence note of September 1994, revealed in 2019.

– Most senior officer –

A few days later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and moderate Hutu was killed by soldiers. Bagasora and Boniface Ngurinzira had consistently clashed during the 1993 peace talks in Tanzania.

Bagasora accused Ngurinzira of making too many concessions to the rebels and, upon his return to Rwanda, reportedly said he was going home “to prepare for the Apocalypse”, which he denied in court hearings.

Bagasora denied any direct role in the genocide, despite being seen as part of an extremist Hutu faction in the country.

With the Minister of Defense also on mission outside the country, Bagasora was the highest military official from April 6 to 9, the first days of the genocide – when extremists rallied against the Tutsi majority, moderate Hutus and those of mixed bloodlines in an orgy of bloodshed that shocked the world.

The appeals court concluded in 2011 that although there is no evidence that he ordered the killings, Bagasora knew they were planned and did nothing to stop them, even though he was. able to do so.

Bagosora was serving his sentence in Koulikoro prison in Mali, but had been transferred to a clinic in the capital Bamako, an official from the Malian prison administration told AFP.

An official at the institution he was admitted to said he died of “heart failure”, without giving further details.

Bagosora was refused an early release request in April because of “the extremely high gravity (of his) crimes”.

