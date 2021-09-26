7 Portraits of Jokowi’s Teenage House, Far from Luxurious





Brilio.net – The youth of President Joko Widodo took place in Solo, in central Java. In a simple house, he grew up as a teenager in general. But even though that moment had passed, the atmosphere in the house seemed unchanged. This can be seen on President Jokowi’s YouTube channel who uploaded the memories. Through a conversation with Jokowi’s former personal driver Suliadi, several experiences of the president’s family have come to light in the house. One of the things mentioned was related to their move because they had been evicted. The house, which is located in Tirtoyoso, Manahan, Surakarta, Central Java area, still looks solid. The atmosphere is simple and calm in the residence. Through the video, we also see that some simple furniture is still left behind. So what’s the portrait of President Jokowi’s home as a teenager? Read more, reported brilio.net from President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel the following Sunday (9/26). 1. It is the atmosphere of the house where President Joko Widodo lived as a teenager. YOU MAY LIKE THIS

Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 2. Widodo Prasetyo, President Jokowi’s uncle, said the house was bought after his family left Gilingan area, Banjarsari, Surakarta because they had been evicted. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 3. The house lookssimple with a predominantly white color. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 4. The red and white fenced house has a yard large enough to use for lounging. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 5. Meanwhile, there is still an old mailbox that was part of Jokowi’s old house. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 6. There isn’t a lot of luxury furniture, but there is a brown sofa. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo 7. In addition, it is described as having a refrigerator, a dining table and a small television. Now Jokowi trusts the house to be inhabited by his former driver, Suliadi. Photo: YouTube / President Joko Widodo (brl / lin)

