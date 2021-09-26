Tunisians in biggest rally against president’s “coup”





About 2,000 Tunisians gathered in their capital on Sunday to protest against measures taken by President Kais Saied to tighten his grip on power which they called a “coup”.

It was the biggest protest since Saied on July 25 sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers, a move he followed on Wednesday by announcing “exceptional measures” which allow him to govern by decree.

Protesters waving the red and white Tunisian flag gathered in front of the municipal theater in Tunis, well before the start of the demonstration, and chanted slogans in favor of the 2014 national charter.

“Constitution, freedom and national dignity” chanted the demonstrators. They also called for “national unity against populism” and called for “the end of the Kais Saied regime”.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers along Avenue Bourguiba, which crosses the heart of the capital, with armored vehicles, police vans and metal barriers put in place to control access to the various neighborhoods.

The president took power after months of political stalemate and during the Covid-19 pandemic which further exacerbated the country’s economic and social woes.

Large crowds applauded his move across the country at the time, but the mood was hostile during the smaller protest in Tunis on Sunday.

Some shouted “Get out, get out”, echoing the slogan of the protests that began in December 2010 and culminated with the resignation of Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011 after 23 years in power.

– ‘Return’ to Ben Ali –

The fall of Ben Ali marked the start of the Arab Spring uprisings in the region, in which Tunisia emerged as the only democracy.

“Things are going back to the Ben Ali period, to a dictatorship,” said Nade, 27, a woman who attended the protest with her mother.

Nade, who works as an administrator, says she is worried because it is thanks to the 2011 revolution that Tunisians “finally had rights”, which they do not want to lose.

Yet Saied placed “all the power in the hands of one man,” himself, she said.

Nearby, a protester in his sixties said he had come “to defend the constitution”, fearing that the country would fall back into “dictatorship”.

According to him, the demonstration brought together more than supporters of Moncef Marzouki, one of its organizers, who was the first Tunisian president after the elections following the fall of Ben Ali.

There were also supporters of the ultra-conservative Islamist-nationalist Al-Karama party, many leftists and “ordinary citizens,” the man said.

Another protester, Ibrahim, 59, said he voted for Saied in the 2019 presidential election. “And he betrayed us.

The protest came after around 20 global and Tunisian human rights organizations on Saturday condemned Saied’s “takeover” and called it “a first step towards authoritarianism.”

Signatories to the declaration included the Tunisian section of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists and the Tunisian Network for Transitional Justice.

It was the last warning from civil society groups to move away from democracy.

Tunisian parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi on Thursday called for a “peaceful struggle” against a return to “absolute one-man government”.

A day later, the country’s powerful UGTT trade union confederation warned of threats to the country’s democracy.

