Erdogan says he would like to see US troops leave Syria and Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has said he would like to see the United States withdraw its troops from Iraq and Syria because he does not consider their presence useful for regional peace.

Ask by CBS News Margaret Brennan in an interview on Saturday if he wanted to see US troops leave, Erdoan replied in the affirmative. He used the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to argue that their presence did not make the region safer.

“I would like them to leave Syria and Iraq,” Erdogan said. Instead, he believes in letting local governments make up their own minds about security within their own borders.

Erdoan has long been at odds with US administrations since the start of the civil war in Syria and during the Islamic State (IS) insurgency in neighboring Iraq. The particular sticking point between the two NATO allies has been the US partnership with the Syrian Kurdish militants he has supported to drive ISIS from their strongholds.

Turkey accuses the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) of being an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) against which it has been fighting since 1984. The United States has recognized the PKK as a terrorist group since 1997, but they minimized any connection in progress. between her and the YPG fighters she supports.

Since 2016, Erdoan has launched three Turkish military interventions in Syria to push the YPG away from its border. The most recent offensive in October 2019, codenamed Operation Peace Spring, was carried out after a conversation between Erdoan and former President Donald Trump. The US Congress and other international allies criticized the US choice to withdraw suddenly, and it quickly backed down.

Erdoan denies warning Trump that US troops risked being shot if they were not withdrawn. He also said he did not ask President Joe Biden to withdraw US troops from Syria.

In Syria, Turkey has also competed and cooperated with American rivals like Russia and Iran, which back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. After Operation Peace Spring, Erdoan reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that established a security zone along the Syrian border that includes joint Russian-Turkish patrols.

At the same time, Russia and Turkey clashed through their proxies in the northwestern province of Idlib. Turkey fears that a regime offensive in the last rebel-held province could spark a new wave of Syrian refugees across its borders, but Russia has supported several regime assaults on Turkish proxies.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Ankara failed to respect its end of the ceasefire by disarming militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, affiliated with al-Qaeda.

He secured a new ceasefire with Russia after dulling an offensive by the Syrian regime in March 2020. Erdoan is expected to travel to Sochi on September 29 for his first face-to-face meeting in over a year with the Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Idlib.

When asked if he could guarantee that no human rights violations would take place if he intercedes again in Syria after a hypothetical US withdrawal, Erdoan reiterated his previous position that Turkey would stay in Syria as long as the other powers do the same.

“We will never stay where we are not wanted,” he insisted. On the issue of human rights, Erdoan did not respond directly but stressed that the construction of houses in his occupied territories in northern Syria was for the benefit of displaced refugees.

Turkish policies in Syria have been criticized by the US State Department and The United Nations for their removal of local Kurds from their homes for the benefit of Syrian Arabs. This has been described as ethnic cleansing by many observers.