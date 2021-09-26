Politics
Boris Johnson to consider contingency plans to stop oil panic TOMORROW amid fears the chaos may last for another WEEK
BORIS Johnson is set to consider contingency plans to end Britain’s oil panic – with industry bosses fearing the fuel crisis will last at least a week longer.
Prime Minister will reflect today on plans to call in the military to drive tankers amid gas pump chaos caused by panic buying and a shortage of truck drivers, it has been reported .
The military could be rushed to provide fuel supplies as the crisis escalated over the weekend.
Up to 90 percent of all gas stations off the highways are now dry as Britons have rushed to refuel their engines.
Brawls broke out in gas station forecourts as frustrated drivers clashed as they lined up at the pumps – turning on each other in shocking scenes.
The government could use hundreds of soldiers to drive tankers as part of an emergency plan,The Guardian reports.
It comes as …
- Gasoline supplies looted with industry figures revealing 85% of stations run out of fuel
- Brawls broke out on the forecourt, including dramatic scenes between moped riders
- Competition laws have been suspended in an attempt to curb panic buying
- UK’s second largest oil refinery collapses after 223million VAT payment
- Ambulance crashed into traffic waiting for gasoline as it rushed to an emergency
- Grant Shapps blamed the carriers for the chaotic scenes
- A list of petrol stations with fuel can be viewed here
Operation Escalin – set up to deal with the fallout from a no-deal Brexit – would see the military transport a reserve fleet of up to 80 tankers.
Ministers including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly held critical talks on Sunday.
They were shown government figures which suggested gas stations in most of England had an average stock of less than 20%, sufficient for only a day or two, The telegraph reports.
It could take up to three weeks for the soldiers to be fully mobilized, with the first on the roads within 10 days.
It comes as the government tore up competition laws in an attempt to deliver fuel to places hardest hit by shortages..
On Sunday, Mr Shapps refused to deny that the military could be drafted to help with fuel deliveries.
Read our live blog on the oil crisis for live updates on the crisis
When asked, he told the BBC Andrew Marr Show: Well, do whatever it takes.
Petrol Retailers Association President Brian Madderson said the mirror: We think it will last at least another week, maybe ten days.
The problem we have is that there are a finite number of tankers that can carry fuel and a finite number of drivers.
There will be a bit of a break as the panicked shoppers’ cars are full … but I don’t see a quick fix.

Gasoline Retailers Association President Brian Madderson
It will take a long time to get back to normal where all the courts have the right amount of fuel.
Britain has a lot of fuel in terminals and refineries, but lacks heavy truck drivers to transport it to service stations.
The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents about 5,500 independent outlets, said that between 50 and 90 percent of their members’ forecourts have run out of fuel.
Oil giant BP said that a third of its gas stations were running out of the two main grades of fuel.
Supermarkets have seen skyrocketing demand, and thousands of garages have imposed 30 limits in an attempt to conserve supplies.
Fears were growing yesterday that the problem triggered by a shortage of delivery drivers could lead to school closures and food shortages in nursing homes.
In an effort to alleviate the crisis, Shapps approved temporary visas for 5,000 overseas heavy truck drivers to help alleviate the crisis.
But he admitted on Sunday that the shortage of truck drivers could last “for years” despite government plans to train 4,000 additional local truck drivers.
The Telegraph reports that visas were not due to be posted for a fortnight, but the Home Office insisted that eligible drivers could be speeded up sooner.
But retail and carrier bosses have warned the government that their plans to alleviate the driver shortage will not prevent store shelves from emptying over Christmas.
