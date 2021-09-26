Exclusive: Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister thanks Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid vaccines, India News News





Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the timely distribution of Covid vaccines, which he said allowed him to attend the United Nations General Assembly. In an interview with WION editor-in-chief Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Brantley said he was able to travel to New York after being completely inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, made by the Serum Institute in India. To concern: At the height of the pandemic, even as India itself suffered from the ravages of COVID-19, we were very impressed that the Prime Minister stepped forward and offered us vaccines. “The vaccines allowed us in Saint Kitts and Nevis and most of the Caribbean to start the vaccination process. It is a question of immense merit, said the minister. For this, we congratulate Prime Minister Modi, his government and the Indian people. Even as we waited for the delivery of COVAX, the Indian government was able to provide us and our people with vaccines. Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Secret’ To Keeping Jet Lag On Busy Overseas Travel Revealed Saint Kitts and Nevis is a remote Caribbean island, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Saint Kitts and Nevis share a long history, as the first Indians arrived in the country in the 19th century, mainly as indentured laborers in colonial times. Although the relationship established between India and Saint Kitts and Nevis is old, trade between the two countries has not really taken off. In 2016, bilateral trade amounted to around US $ 2.36 billion. Much of this is due to the geographic distance between countries and the lack of efficient transport by sea and air, ”Brantley said. Also read: ‘UNSC is frozen in time,’ Indian envoy to UN TS Tirumurti told WION “We are in that part of the world where trade has to go through two or more countries. This increases the cost. Global transport links are still a problem. it becomes costly. ” The minister said relations between the two countries go far beyond trade, adding that the relationship with India is the one he cherishes the most. I want to thank the government and people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being very generous. He came here to the UN in 2019 and had a meeting with Caribbean leaders and expressed interest in working more closely with Caribbean countries, the leader said. The Caribbean region has a very long history with India. Saint Kitts and Nevis as well as Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana have large Indian populations.

