Tesla and Elon Musk report approval of data security laws: China summit





Tesla is happy to see new data security laws, Elon Musk told World Internet Conference in China.

“Data security is the key to the success of smart and connected vehicles,” he said on Sunday.

Musk’s collaborative tone came despite China’s richest tech titans facing huge losses. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> You’re here is happy to see new laws related to strengthening data management, Elon Musk told World Internet Conference in China on Sunday. Musk did not specify that his comments concerned Strict Chinese Data Protection Law, but said Tesla’s data center in the country locates all data generated for businesses there. Beijing has been working for several months to tighten regulations to harness the power of Big Tech. The national law on the protection of personal information, which is due to be implemented on November 1, establishes rules regarding better storage of user data and the conditions under which companies can collect data, including obtaining prior consent. “Data security is the key to the success of smart and connected vehicles,” Musk said in prepared remarks at the summit. “And this is not only closely linked to the interests of an individual, but also to the whole of society.” “At Tesla, we are pleased to see that a number of laws and regulations have been issued to strengthen data management,” he said. “All personally identifiable information is stored securely in China without being transferred overseas,” he said, referring to the company’s processing of the data. “It is only in very rare cases, for example for spare parts, that overseas orders are approved for international transfer.” He added that he believed that data protection was not just a business of one company and should be a mutual effort for all players in the industry. “We are working with regulators to find the best solution for data security,” he said. China is one of Tesla’s most lucrative markets, contributing 30% of total sales for the electric vehicle maker in the second quarter of this year. At Sunday’s summit, Chinese Vice Premier Liu said President Xi Jinping pledged to work with countries in the world to shape a vibrant digital economy and rely on effective oversight. Other U.S. business leaders who video participated in the event were recently appointed CEOs of Intel and Qualcomm, Pat Gelsinger and Cristiano Amon. Musk’s collaborative tone came despite the rough patch the tech industry is going through in China. The country’s richest tech titans, including Pinduoduo’s Jack Ma and Colin Huang, have had billions wiped out of their personal wealth due to investor reaction to Beijing’s tough new rules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-tesla-china-tech-crackdown-data-security-new-laws-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos