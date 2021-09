J-3 Novel Cs fired, pressure on Jokowi grows

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Dozens of employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) who are declared ineligible to become a State Civil Device (ASN) because they have failed the National Insight Test (TWK) there are 3 days left before lifting the leg. The management of the KPK has decided to dismiss Novel Baswedandkk honorably from September 30, 2021. A number of employees also emptied their desks some time ago. They will leave the institution that has been their area of ​​service for years with a “red rating” pinned by the TWK Assessment Rater. They will leave the KPK with the label “can no longer be encouraged”. Dozens of anti-corruption agency employees struggled through legal mechanisms to seize their confiscated rights. They brought the controversy over the transfer of status via the TWK assessment method to the KPK Supervisory Board, the Indonesian Ombudsman, Komnas HAM, the Supreme Court and the Information Commission. The decisions of a certain number of state institutions do indeed take into account the interests of 57 inactive employees to be inducted into ASN, but its implementation remains empty to date. The leadership of the KPK under the command of Firli Bahuri was not in good faith. Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the last pedestal, based on the appreciation of a number of parties, showed an inappropriate attitude as the Head of State because he asked the question of the transfer of the status of KPK employees should not be submitted to him. In fact, personnel matters are part of the authority of the president as the highest leader. Various elements of civil society, including academics and anti-corruption activists, urged Jokowi to act decisively to defend the 57 KPK employees who were fired. In addition, the All-Indonesian BEM Alliance (BEM SI) and the Save the KPK movement (GASAK) will raid the KPK office today, Monday (9/27). The action of taking to the streets was in response to Jokowi’s attitude of not responding to their letters. In the letter, the students indicated a number of reasons that could be behind Jokowi for appointing Novel Cs as ASN. Among them are Jokowi’s commitment to strengthen the KPK as previously stated; the status transfer process which poses a problem with reports of maladministration and human rights violations (HAM); until the decision of the Constitutional Court which stipulates that the process of transfer of status must not infringe the rights of the employees of KPK. “The BEM SI alliance with GASAK is moving again to follow through on Jokowi’s ultimatum who spent 3×24 hours, there does not appear to be any response from Jokowi to show his side with 57 KPK employees with integrity”, said Muhammad Rais, media coordinator of BEM SI. . (ryn / arh)



