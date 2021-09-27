Wang Yi participates in the 2021 Sustainable Development Forum

On September 26, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Sustainable Development Forum via video link.

Wang Yi said that development is the eternal pursuit of human society. Today’s world is experiencing the worsening effects of the pandemic and profound changes, both unprecedented in a century. The implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development faces new challenges. President Xi Jinping solemnly proposed the Global Development Initiative during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He called on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for a stronger, greener and more balanced global development, and to foster a global development community with a common future. This major initiative set a blueprint for country development and international development cooperation, and set the stage for global development and international development cooperation.

The Global Development Initiative embraces the basic concept of people-centeredness. It takes the improvement of people’s well-being and the achievement of their balanced development as the starting point and ultimate goal, and strives to meet the aspirations of all nations for a better life. It focuses on development as the main key to solving all problems and strives to solve difficult development problems and create more development opportunities, leaving no country or individual behind.

The Global Development Initiative follows the guidelines of practical cooperation and has identified priority areas, including poverty reduction, food security, COVID-19 and vaccines, development finance, climate change and green development, industrialization, the digital economy and connectivity. To this end, it has put forward proposals for cooperation and plans to translate the development consensus into pragmatic actions in order to give new impetus to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Global Development Initiative promotes the spirit of open and inclusive partnership. It will synergize with other initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development. It will help build consensus and pool the strengths of multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the UN, the G20 and the BRICS as well as various sub-regional and regional platforms.

Wang Yi pointed out that the pandemic has caused multiple crises and challenges for the international community, especially developing countries. Implementing the 2030 Agenda has become more important, not less. Deepening international development cooperation has become more urgent, not less. China calls on everyone to benefit from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, to make a strong political commitment and to take concrete steps to advance the cause of international development.

First, we must deepen cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 to overcome the challenge together. We need to put in place multiple lines of defense and do our best to stem the cross-border spread of the virus. The search for origins must be based on science, and we must oppose politicization and stigma. We must guarantee the R&D and production of vaccines, and ensure their fair distribution. We need to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in order to bridge the ‘vaccination gap’.

Second, we must strengthen the coordination of macroeconomic policies to promote economic recovery. All countries, especially large economies, need to adopt responsible macroeconomic policies and improve communication and policy coordination in order to contribute to stability and growth. We must remain focused on innovation and deepen cooperation on digital technologies to help developing countries achieve industrialization and modernization in a better and faster way. We must unite our efforts to build an open world economy and make globalization more open, more inclusive and more balanced for the benefit of all.

Third, we must pursue green and low-carbon development to proactively tackle climate change. We must seize the opportunities arising from technological progress and economic transition, take the path of green development and modernize more quickly our economic and industrial structures as well as our energy mix. We must strengthen the systematic protection of nature and advance global environmental governance, in order to achieve harmony between man and nature and build a clean and beautiful world. We must also uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, fully implement the Paris Agreement and strengthen global climate governance, with a view to promoting global ecological civilization.

Fourth, we must uphold equity and justice and create an enabling environment for development. We must respect international law and the fundamental norms governing international relations, strengthen actions aimed at silencing the guns, preserving world peace and security and promoting human rights, in particular the right of peoples to development, in order to create an environment conducive to the development of all countries. We must respect each country’s independent choice of path and system, treat each other as equals, easily learn from each other, and oppose intimidating practices such as imposing one’s will on others. and interference in the internal affairs of others.

Fifth, we must preserve true multilateralism and deepen the global partnership for development. We should practice global governance guided by the principles of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, safeguard the UN-centered international system, fully play the coordinating role of the UN in promoting sustainable development, give priority to development in the coordination of global macro-policies, intensify North-South cooperation and deepen South-South cooperation. We must provide more resources to developing countries to strengthen their capacity for self-generated development, eliminate the development gap and jointly foster a global development community with a common future.

Wang Yi said China still regards development as its first governance and rejuvenation agenda, and attaches great importance to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. In his statement during the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly , President Xi Jinping announced that China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad. It’s one of the many important decisions China has voluntarily taken to help tackle global climate change. China will strive to make further contributions to the world’s green development through its actions.

Wang Yi said that as the largest developing country, China always stands in solidarity with other developing countries, actively promotes South-South cooperation and provides development assistance to more than 160 developing countries. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have led the largest global humanitarian operation since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. We are delivering on our solemn pledge to make Chinese vaccines a global public good and have provided over 1.25 billion doses of vaccine to the world. We will deliver a total of two billion doses of vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of this year, and in addition to the donation of US $ 100 million to COVAX, China will donate an additional 100 million doses of vaccine. to other developing countries. within this year. This is China’s significant contribution to global immunization. China has released its progress report on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2021) and Big Earth Data in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (2021), which we believe will provide useful experience for the international implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Wang Yi stressed that China is ready to work with all parties to advance the Global Development Initiative, to contribute forcefully to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to offer more. benefits to the peoples of all countries, and to make unremitting efforts to open up a bright future for international development cooperation and to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Sustainable Development Forum is co-organized by the Development Research Center of the State Council of China, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, the Peking Municipal People’s Government and the Center for International Development Knowledge. It was held both online and offline on the theme of “People-Centered Sustainable Development” and was addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in written form.