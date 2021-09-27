Government to eliminate old files as PM orders clearance of all outstanding grievances, assurances by October 31





The stereotype of a government office filled with archaic cupboards with dusty old files may soon be a thing of the past.

The Indian government, on the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will resolve all outstanding public grievances and complaints in October, as well as any outstanding assurances given to Parliament, Members of Parliament and state governments, and conclude all inter-ministerial consultations. . As part of this exercise, the government will eliminate old junk files as well as all obsolete material. Since September 13, all ministries, departments and subordinate offices, in accordance with the instructions of the Cabinet Secretariat, have prepared the material and identified the scope of the work to be done. In doing so, departments must also review existing rules and old ordinances that increase red tape in the work of government. Existing processes can be revised to reduce the burden of compliance and remove unnecessary red tape where possible, says the letter to all ministries from Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, who wrote to convey the instructions. of the Prime Minister. It should be recalled that during his Independence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed the need to review existing rules and procedures on an ongoing basis, the letter said. This process is expected to last until September 29 and the divestiture exercise will begin on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti. The elimination exercise is part of the national cleanliness campaign launched by the NDA government. Typically, the website of the Centralized Public Grievance Resolution and Tracking System of the Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances receives complaints from citizens about any ministry. It is also the nodal organization which oversees this campaign. He forwards complaints to the ministries concerned and there is an appeal protocol. In addition to eliminating all outstanding issues, the Cabinet Secretary’s directive also states that departments should review record retention rules so that records are neither destroyed prematurely nor retained beyond a necessary time frame. Redundant scrap and obsolete items should also be identified for disposal. With regard to assurances to Parliament and Members of Parliament, each session of Parliament gives a number of assurances to a ministry during Question Time, during which the relevant ministry or minister assures the chambers of certain measures. Each insurance becomes a separate file to be dealt with by the ministry, and Parliament has the right to ask for explanations of the assurances given to it. The exercise of the assignment will ensure that no insurance remains outstanding. This year, the government reduced the maximum time for processing a complaint from 60 days to 45 days. This is because the government found that 87 percent of complaints on CPGRAMS were resolved within 45 days.

