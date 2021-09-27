Politics
German elections worry some Jewish officials in the country
Germans flocked to the polls on Sunday in a landmark election that will see the replacement of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power, and the possibility that the balance of power in the country will drift away from her party.
Polls put Merkel’s successor Armin Laschet and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party behind main rival the Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Olaf Scholz, while the Green Party led by Annalena Baerbock is expected to play a leading role however. the elections take place.
But the advent of a new political era has pissed off some of the country’s Jewish officials.
Gadi Gronich of the Conference of European Rabbis said that under Merkel, Israel had “excellent relations” with the German government, which he said was Israel’s most reliable partner.
“It probably won’t continue that way,” he said, even if Laschet’s CDU party were to emerge as the bigger party and win the post of chancellor.
If the SPD becomes the biggest party and Scholz becomes chancellor, it could further reduce the heat of feelings between the two countries.
Gonich noted that in the most likely election outcome, the Greens will enjoy significant power and may even require the Foreign Office to enter into a coalition.
The party is less sympathetic towards Israel, Gronich said, and Baerbock as German foreign minister could lead to more political pressure on Israel from Germany and the European Union, where Germany is. the first power, alongside France.
“Germany would move from being a partner of Israel to something else,” Gronich said.
He also notes that Laschet himself has close ties to Ditib, an organization representing the large German population of Muslims of Turkish descent, which served as a spokesperson for the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In particular, he observes with disapproval Ditib’s opposition to policies designed to ensure that imams serving Muslim communities in Germany are trained in Germany, and fears that Laschet is reluctant to take such a position.
Charlotte Knobloch, president of the Jewish Council in Munich and former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, believes that what matters is not who ends up winning the election, but rather how the coalition is formed.
If there is a grand coalition, as has been the case since 2017 between the CDU and the SPD, then there will be few problems regarding relations with Israel and community issues, including anti-Semitism, that will arise. for the German Jewish community.
But, she said, if the SPD led a government with a leading role for the Greens, things might be different.
“We can assume that there will be a shift towards Israel and the Middle East, and less support than in the past,” Knobloch said.
The same goes for the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel.
“The support we have seen so far will not stay the same in the future if the SPD is in power.”
Even on issues of Jewish community practices, such as shechita (kosher slaughter) and brit milah (religious circumcision), Knobloch says she would be less confident in a government dominated by the SDP and the Greens to fight for the rights of people. Jews on such matters.
Various environmental parties and others across Europe have advocated, and in some cases succeeded in securing, policies banning religious slaughter on animal rights grounds.
And legal challenges have also been launched against circumcision.
“Things would not change overnight, but if these issues were raised, the attitude of the SPD and the Greens would not be as warm and enveloping as the current government,” Knobloch said.
“If these questions were raised, there could be a change in attitude. We are not so warmly linked to these parties, and neither is Israel. “
