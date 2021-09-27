Fuel shortages put pressure on Johnson as UK crisis escalates

Content of the article (Bloomberg) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to do more to alleviate a supply chain crisis in Britain after pumps ran dry at some gas stations due to panic buying. With a shortage of truck drivers raising the prospect of further disruption to food and fuel deliveries in the weeks to come, the government decided on Sunday evening to temporarily suspend competition rules and allow companies to coordinate the fuel supply to the most affected regions. This came after Johnson announced measures, including a turnaround on easing immigration rules for foreign truckers and poultry workers and called on military examiners to help speed up driving tests. for heavy goods vehicles.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article We have long-standing contingency plans in place to work with the industry so that fuel supplies can be maintained and deliveries can always be made in the event of a serious disruption, said Business Secretary Kwasi. Kwarteng. Businesses and opposition politicians have said the 5,000 new visas for carriers until Christmas will barely scratch the surface of a 100,000 deficit that has been exacerbated since the UK left the European Union. Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, likened visas to throwing a dice of water on a bonfire. As some countries in Europe grapple with soaring energy prices and pockets of labor shortages, the UK faces a particularly grueling winter as it recovers from the pandemic. In recent weeks, hospitals have had to contend with a backlog of patients, empty supermarket shelves and now queues at gas stations. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, criticized the Johnson government for not preparing for the consequences of Brexit. The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and its post-departure transition deal ended early this year. We have an absolute crisis in this country because of a lack of planning on the part of the government, Starmer said. Find truckers BP Plc, the UK’s second-largest fuel retailer, said it was running out of major grade fuel at nearly a third of its stations. Outside of the freeway network, at least half of gas stations were dry on Sunday, the Financial Times reported, citing Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Read more: More UK BP stations run out of fuel amid panic shopping Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sought to allay concerns on Sunday, telling BBC television there was actually plenty of gasoline for everyone. The shortage of drivers for the fuel industry was one, two, three hundred. He nevertheless left open the prospect of enlisting in the army to supply gas stations. Well, do whatever is necessary. Until the weekend, the government had insisted that transport companies train locals and pay them more. The changes to the immigration rules, which also add 5,500 visas for poultry workers, last 12 weeks. Johnson has presented Brexit as an opportunity to remake the UK economy away from EU rules and its labor pool. The argument is that foreign workers have lowered domestic wages and discouraged recruitment and training. But companies argue they need a longer period to move away from this reliance on EU workers. End of leave Food and fuel shortages add to a stack of daunting challenges for Johnson as Britons face soaring electricity and gas prices just as some key pandemic support measures are lifted . The flagship leave program that saw the government paying the wages of more than 11 million jobs during the pandemic ends on September 30. Labor released an analysis on Sunday showing some 81,000 aviation workers are among those at risk of losing their jobs when the leave program ends.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article On October 6, a weekly 20 pound ($ 27) increase in Social Security payments called Universal Credit ends, a move that has raised concern among the conservative base because of its effect on poorer people. Newspapers began to refer to a winter of discontent, a politically charged phrase evoking memories of 1978-79 when the UK economy was brought to its knees by strikes and inclement weather. He ultimately toppled the Labor government, ushering in the Tories under Margaret Thatcher. the scum of the preservatives We have energy shortages, we have shortages in our supermarkets, said Labors Starmer. We have prices going up. We have rising taxes on working families and we have the government taking a thousand pounds away from those who need it most. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner put it more bluntly, describing the Tories as scum during an event at Labor’s annual conference. This sparked a new row within the party just as it sought to demonstrate to the electorate that it was united and ready to rule. On Sunday, she declined to apologize for using the word, saying it was working class street language in northern England and only referred to members of the cabinet. I was talking to a group of activists to say you must have this fire in your stomach, she said. 2021 Bloomberg LP Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.