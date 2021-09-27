Chinese Xi Jinping speaks on phone with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare





The full extent of what was discussed is guessable, but it seems the message was so important that President Xi had to call directly, and not pass the message through his ambassador to the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday last week. It is understood that the telephone conversation between the two leaders focused on common interests such as the maintenance of international order, fairness and justice. China also appreciates Solomon Islands’ strong adherence to the one-China policy and stands ready to work with Solomon Islands to take bilateral relations to the next level. President Xi Jinping reportedly stressed that China is willing to strengthen party-to-party exchanges with Solomon Islands, promote synergy between joint construction of Belt and Road initiative and Solomon Islands development plan . He also reportedly pledged to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and invite Solomon Islands to use the China International Import Expo and other platforms to promote competitive products and expand their exports to China. Sogavare is said to have expressed the Solomon Islands’ firm adherence to the one-China policy and supports the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. Sogavare also expressed strong support for China on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights. Relations between Solomon Islands and China have led to divisions within the country. Malaita, the country’s most populous province, has refused to acknowledge or accept any help from China since the change. It now seems that there are elements at stake to bring down the outspokenness of Malaita Prime Minister Daniel Suidani. Members of the Malaita Provincial Assembly (MPA) pushing to oust Suidani say their stance on China will not change, meaning it will be the status quo – so no China-led development will be accepted in Province ? The mantra “leave no stone unturned” has been found to be problematic, or simply misleading, apparently many stones have not been returned before the change. Despite all this, what is important is that our people benefit positively from such relationships, measured by an improvement in the livelihoods of our rural population. What we need to give back is perhaps the stake, drawing the line on issues that go against our democratic and Christian values ​​should be avoided at all costs. It’s a big deal for a powerful world leader to pick up the phone and call straight. The full extent of what was discussed is guessable, but it seems the message was so important that President Xi had to call directly, and not pass the message through his ambassador to the country.

Disclaimer: Solomon Times Online may edit or delete your comment and cannot guarantee that all submissions will be published or will remain online. Comments expressed on these pages are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Solomon Times Online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.solomontimes.com/news/chinas-xi-jinping-speaks-with-prime-minister-manasseh-sogavare-on-the-phone/11128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos