“I Was Wrong” In Opposing Same-Sex Marriage In The Past – WAVY.com





by: JOSH BOAK, Associated Press

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 / 7:24 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 26, 2021 / 7:59 PM EDT

FILE – In this file photo from July 27, 2021, Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wy., Listens to the testimony of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges during the Select Committee hearing of the House on the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Bourg / Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) Representative Liz Cheney said she had been wrong to oppose same-sex marriage in the past, a position that once divided her family.

Cheney, R-Wyo., A fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump, also told CBS News 60 Minutes that she sees her re-election campaign as the most important House race in the country as forces lined up. with the former president are trying to overthrow it. She voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden, who she said adopted policies that were harmful to the economy and national security with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. . But the alternative cannot be a man who doesn’t believe in the rule of law and has violated his oath, Cheney said.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was an ascendant Republican leader before the January 6 riot, but she is increasingly defined by her public opposition to Trump and her grip on the GOP. Cheney, 55, noted that she still speaks with her father every night and that they share the same views on rejecting Trump.

Liz Cheney broke up with her family in 2013 by opposing same-sex marriage before a failed Senate bid. His objections sparked a breakup with his sister, Mary, a married lesbian. Mary’s wife, Heather Poe, posted on Facebook that year that Cheney’s position was offensive and that I always thought freedom meant freedom for ALL.

In the interview, Cheney said her opposition to same-sex marriage was wrong and she channeled her sister-in-law’s Facebook post to explain why she changed her stance.

I was wrong. I was wrong, “she said. It is a very personal and very personal issue for my family. I believe my father was right. And my sister and I had this conversation… Freedom means freedom for everyone.

Though still opposed to gun control, abortion, and the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, the Wyoming congresswoman finds herself poised to vote to impeach Trump after her rally in January 6 preceded a crowd storming the Capitol in hopes of overturning his re-election to Biden. Trump continues to falsely claim that there is voter fraud despite results certified by states and Republican election officials and courts dismissing dozens of court challenges.

After voting to impeach Trump, Cheney lost her post as president of the House Republican Conference. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put her on a nine-person committee to investigate the Jan.6 assault and she is its vice-chair.

Trump has pledged to defeat Cheney in next year’s primary election by backing Republican lawyer Harriet Hageman. Cheney, seeking a fourth term, said nothing less than the authority of the Constitution is at stake.

I think it will be the most important House race in the country in 2022. And it will be a race where people have a chance to say: We want to defend the Constitution, Cheney said. A vote against me in this race, a vote for whoever Donald Trump has approved, is a vote for someone who is willing to perpetuate the big lie, someone who is willing to pledge allegiance to Trump before allegiance to the Constitution, absolutely.

The Wyoming congresswoman slammed Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for staying with Trump after the assault on Capitol Hill.

What he did was hug Donald Trump, she said. And if I did what he does, I would be deeply ashamed of myself. I don’t know how you explain this to your children. When you are in a situation where you have someone who has done what Donald Trump has done, it is absolutely clear that they cannot continue to be someone you kiss.

