Prime Minister Modi’s in-person speech at UNGA is a message of India’s support for the UN, for multilateralism: TS Tirumurti | India News

New York: Indian envoy to UN TS Tirumurti said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ in-person speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was a message in itself, even as leaders of 70 countries virtually addressed the body.

Addressing WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in New York, Envoy Tirumurti said: “The Indian Prime Minister present in person representing the greatest democracy, in my opinion is the big message and it is a very clear message of India’s support for Nations, and for multilateralism “.

Prime Minister Modi, Saturday, September 25, addressed the body for the fourth time since 2014. During his speech, he spoke about the COVID-19 crisis, climate change, terrorism and Afghanistan. The speech, in many ways, was the grand finale of the Prime Minister’s three-day visit to the United States, which saw him travel to Washington for the Quad and bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Asked about Sneha Dubey, the Indian diplomat who responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rants on India at the general assembly, the envoy said: “We have a tradition, asking young officers to give a right answer … “and” our way to tell them, you go ahead and play – and you should be noticed.

WION: What was the main message of the PM’s speech at the UNGA, his 4th speech from the green podium since 2014?

TS Tirumurti: You know, the big message was the presence of the Prime Minister, at the UNGA, in New York. As they embrace a hybrid format and more than 70 world leaders go through the video for the Prime Minister of India to be present in person representing the biggest democracy, in my opinion that is the big message and it is a very clear message of India’s support for the United Nations and multilateralism. Apart from that, he said several important messages, great messages in his own speech, and you have heard his speech. I would like to mention a few highlights. One thing he was talking about, representing the mother of democracy and also from his own personal experience, he talked about how democracy can deliver and she delivered. This is an important message. He spoke about his vision for governance, which is to leave no one behind. He also pointed out that India which is one sixth of humanity and India’s development course in many ways will be the development course for the rest of the world. It was an important message that he conveyed, that if India grows then the world grows and when India reforms the world changes. I think that’s a very powerful message, which he also spoke about: India is there for the good of the world. Both as a supplier and as a contributor for the global good – in this context he also mentioned that India will take over the vaccine supply from the rest of the world and this is something that has been very widely welcomed. Even some of the leaders mention it in some of their statements. They thanked India for supporting them with the vaccine contribution and he also highlighted several other things, first of all the transformative role of technology, especially citizen friendly technology and also the fact that it stressed – technology with democratic values. This is something very important that we have to keep in mind. Diversification, the resilience of the supply chain, is a very important aspect and so are the production centers.

On climate action, he highlighted the ambitious action we are taking – you know very well that India is probably the only G20 country that is on track to meet the Paris target. In this context, he mentioned the contribution of renewable energies and also of green hydrogen, which has just been launched. He underscored our continued commitment to tackle climate change. On the issue of maritime safety, he spoke about the oceans and the need to protect ocean resources. I think why this is important, we just had on August 9, during our presidency of the Security Council, an event on maritime security. It was a high level event, in which PM himself was present. We did issue a presidential statement, which was probably the first presidential statement released on the holistic concept of maritime security, so in many ways it was extremely important and so he pointed out that it was a concept important and that it had to be moved forward.

He was very clear and warned against regressive thinking and extremism. He was very adamant about terrorism and it should not become a political tool in the hands of the people, because it will come and bite them and that is a very important thing, he stressed. Terrorism has been a very important aspect that we have consistently emphasized both in the Security Council and outside. India has taken an active part in the global counterterrorism strategy and it was adopted two months ago, and many of our concerns and many of our counterterrorism visions are reflected in the document. .

On Afghanistan, he shared his views with the SCO and again stressed that Afghan soil should not be used by terrorists. He called for the protection of the rights of women, children and minorities. He spoke about the effectiveness and reliability of the UN, and in that context, he called for reforms – the UNSC reforms are something that has gone nowhere over the past 15 years, and the Also last year, the Prime Minister mentioned it, and this year again he underlined again that we are committed to it and that it is necessary and the will to achieve it. So I think those are some of the important things and resonate in the context of the United Nations and in the context of Covid and so many other things like climate change and so on. This is the big message.

WION: About the UNSC reforms, the way forward, the challenges you see?

TS Tirumurti: The Security Council is an extremely important organ of the United Nations but unfortunately it is frozen in time. Over the past 75 years, there has been no change. The world has changed, but the Security Council has not. Therefore, it was not representative of the changes underway. When you are not representative of the changes, you become less believable. This is the real problem of the Security Council, it is becoming less and less credible to address global issues, so countries like India and many others have been calling for Security Council reforms for 15 years. We have a process called the Intergovernmental Negotiation Process (IGN) and at IGN we discussed it but it came to nothing. Obviously, the opponents had their say. And we are very determined to see the truly growing chorus for Security Council reform that we have seen this time as well. And a lot of determination that this IGN process should be focused on, and it should lead to a text-based negotiation and we hope that at the 75th session we will have enough leverage to make sure we give direction to this reform and to take it ahead. This is the type of determination that many of us have and we hope others will convert to our cause.

WION: India’s role in peacekeeping, if you can give details?

TS Tirumurti: India has played a huge role in peacekeeping. As you know, we are the biggest contributor. We have provided 250,000 peacekeepers. We have been pioneers in many ways. The first female peacekeeper contingent came from India and our female peacekeepers went to Liberia at that time. In addition, we had 174 martyrs, so we played a huge role, we gave our blood for peacekeeping and that is why we felt that during our presidency we should have organized a high level event which was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs himself. It was an extremely important event, and after more than 40 years India for the first time tabled a resolution in the Security Council and was against the fight against impunity against peacekeepers. It was extremely important because the crime is only increasing against the peacekeepers. It was passed unanimously in the Security Council. We have put money into the UNITE Aware technology platform. This is our way of telling Member States that India will follow the rhetoric on peacekeeping. We responded to the Secretary General’s call, we donated 200,000 vaccines to all peacekeepers around the world, which was widely welcomed. We have modernized two hospitals, one in Juba in South Sudan and another in Goma in DRC Congo. We also felt that we should do more in the context of peacekeeping, the high level event that happened under India’s presidency happened on technology and peacekeeping. Because now the technology has grown exponentially. Because in some ways, the peacekeepers are much less technologically equipped and people come to harm them. It was very well received, there was a presidential statement. We will continue during our tenure at the UNSC but even outside. We call the resolution as protecting the protectors. We want to make sure that these protect the civilians, the peacekeepers, we give them enough to protect themselves.

WION: You have chosen a young diplomat, Sneha Dubey, who responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the General Assembly. It is in the continuity of the tradition – Eenam Gambhir, Vidisha Maitra.

TS Tirumurti: We have a tradition, asking young officers to give a right of reply, or exercise a right of reply and this is partly because we would like these young officers to take the big stage and deliver a strong message and gain in confidence. It’s our way of telling them, go ahead and play – and you should be noticed. It is important that they gain confidence in it as young diplomats. That’s really why we encourage them to do it. But at the same time, he also has another message. Especially when the leaders abuse the multilateral platform, when they talk about a very false and very abusive narrative against India, then having a young diplomat who is going to call them is also in my opinion a very symbolic message to send. , that’s how we see it.

