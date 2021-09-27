Scott Morrison confirms it was 18 months since he last spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed how long it has been since Beijing responded to his call.

Scott Morrison has sought to downplay concerns that China is trying to coerce Australia amid revelations nearly two years ago that President Xi Jinping responded to his call. The Prime Minister was speaking to CBS’s Face of the Nation when he questioned whether signing the AUKUS deal would only fuel tensions between Beijing and Canberra. “You have the UN secretary general saying the relationship is completely dysfunctional and that we must avoid a cold war. Do you see us heading into a conflict with China? Host Margaret Brennan asked. “I don’t think that’s inevitable at all,” replied Mr. Morrison. When asked if he thinks Australia is the nation China needs to “crack” to corner the Western alliance, the PM admitted that the two countries are struggling to get along. OK. “We have encountered some difficulties in the relationship, which China has established,” he said. “They’re trying to squeeze you economically,” Ms. Brennan replied. “The way we prefer to think about it though, is to diversify our economy, to make sure we’re resilient in our own manufacturing contexts, in our resources and in our agricultural sectors,” said Mr. Morrison. His interview followed a meeting of the “Quad Nations”, the United States, Japan, Australia and India, to discuss the challenge of China’s rapid rise in the Indo-Pacific region. The leaders pledged to “meet the challenges of the rules-based maritime order, including in the East and South China Seas.” While Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Joe Biden earlier this month, he still refuses to answer Canberra’s call. Asked about the icy relationship, Mr Morrison said he was still open to an appeal from Beijing. “These opportunities have been around for years, but it’s not something they’re interested in right now. It is their choice. Mr Morrison also used the prime-time opportunity to defend American criticism of Australia’s lockdown measures, arguing that even though Australians still couldn’t leave, at least lives were saved. “I’ll tell you what closing these borders did, it saved over 30,000 lives in Australia,” he told CBS. “Around 1,200 Australians have lost their lives to Covid. This is what gets lost in a day here in the United States. “And if we had had the same death rate as the OECD countries alone, on average more than 30,000 Australians would also have died.” Read related topics: ChinaScott Morrison

