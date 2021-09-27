Trump claims Arizona election audit results did not completely embarrass him





Donald Trump made it clear this weekend that he still wants to force Republicans to pay a political price for not helping him overturn the 2020 election results. The Georgian people must replace the RINOs [Republicans In Name Only] and weak Republicans who made it all possible, Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, referring to his electoral defeat. Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the Republican who refused to help him find enough voice, incompetent and strange. He also turned Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom he declared a complete and utter disaster for electoral integrity, into a rally joke. The former president has hinted that he would have preferred Democrat Stacey Abrams, who ran in 2018, to incumbent Republican. Stacey, would you like to take her place? Trump said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s good for me.

The former president traveled to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry to promote three candidates he endorsed in the 2022 Republican primaries and reiterate his big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The lie has become a litmus test for members of the Trumps Party and a cause for much of its base. In a CNN poll earlier this month, 78% of Republicans said President Joe Biden did not win, and 54% believed there was evidence to support this view, although several decisions justice, recounts and inquiries, and bipartisan state and federal officials have found no such evidence.

Trump is involved in factional politics within the party, Casey Dominguez, a professor at the University of San Diego, told The Associated Press. And those with Trump’s backing echoed his political strategy on Saturday. State Representative Jody Hice, who is running for Secretary of State, was said to have been applauded when he claimed Raffensperger had opened the door wide to all manner of irregularities and frauds to enter our system. electoral campaign, and it’s time we took care of that. . Trump focused on Saturday not only on rewriting his own loss in Georgia but in Arizona, where a partisan count the day before confirmed the validity of Bidens’ victory. Trump, apparently in denial of this result, asserted the opposite.

This claim, among many others he made at the rally, was patently false. The findings of the scrutiny of the poll in Arizona, commissioned by the Republican-controlled state Senate, not only confirmed Bidens’ victory in Maricopa County, but revealed that Biden had in fact beaten Trump by more. voices than previously thought. This result emerged even though election experts scoffed at the audit because, among other things, it was conducted by a company well versed in pro-Trump conspiracy theories but without viable election review experience. That the months-long and costly attempt to justify Trump’s lies with a bogus investigation ended this way was somewhat of a icing on the cake for those who followed this futile effort. The bottom line is that it was a colossal waste of time, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Politico on Friday. Anyone considering replicating it in their state or taking other action based on this report should not be considered a serious leader, she added.

But Trump’s comments on Saturday reflect how the findings of those partisan audits are in some ways irrelevant to the former president. Trump’s fixation on the election he lost ten months ago and his relentless search for a conspiracy theory to explain that this is a rallying point for the grassroots and something that many of his supporters believe in , a Trump aide told Politico. Republicans launching copycat election journals only served to bolster the myth, a list that now includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Last week, he became the latest GOP leader to submit to Trump’s calls for an audit in four major counties. Voters demand it, according to Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who told the outlet that election integrity is the number one issue we hear.

