Jokowi ignores ultimatum, BEM SI demonstrations at KPK this afternoon





Tribunnews.com reporter Ilham Rian Pratama TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The All-Indonesian Student Executive Body Alliance (BEM SI) and the Save the KPK movement (GASAK) will hold a protest in front of the red and white KPK building, Jalan Kuningan Persada, South Jakarta, Monday (9/27/2021) at approximately 14.00 WIB. The protest took place because their ultimatum was ignored by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The ultimatum in question is linked to the fate of KPK employees who were made redundant due to the National Insight Test (TWK). “The pan-Indonesian BEM Alliance with the Save the KPK movement is moving again, to follow up on the ultimatum of Jokowi who passed 3×24 hours after the sending of the ultimatum,” said Muhammad Rais, coordinator of the media from BEM SI 2021, in a written statement, Monday (9/27/2021). BEM SI believes that President Jokowi is not showing his side to the 56 KPK employees who will be sacked, ignoring the ultimatum they have issued. On the other hand, they said that the KPK is no longer a state institution that fights corruption, but has transformed into the Commission for the Protection against Corruption. “How not? Honest officials were ousted by the existence of TWK under the pretext of a national vision until the alleged Taliban slander arose for no reason,” Rais said. According to BEM SI, the KPK, which was supposed to stamp out corruption in this country, has in fact been belittled as it aggressively stamped out major corruption cases. “Indonesia is not doing well, this is not the reform we want. Therefore, the Pan-Indonesian BEM Alliance with Save the KPK movement invites all students in Indonesia from Sabang to Merauke and all elements of society to participate in national action, “said Raïs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/09/27/ultimatum-tak-digubris-jokowi-bem-si-demo-di-kpk-siang-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos