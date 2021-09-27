STEPHEN GLOVER: Blaming PM for yet another ‘winter of discontent’ shows chronic lack of common sense

A winter of discontent? This is what some wise men promise us. They don’t know what they’re talking about.

I remember the first public sector strikes in the winter of 1978-79 discontent orchestrated by rampant unions, garbage piling up in the streets, gravediggers knocking down their shovels. And inflation over 8 percent.

I remember having to wait hours for an ambulance to take my sick father to the hospital. When he finally arrived he was full of other sick people.

What do we have now? Some panic buying of gasoline which, as Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps pointed out yesterday, is a fabricated crisis because there is a lot going on around it. The only real shortage is that of common sense.

Hysteria

Mr Shapps accuses the Road Haulage Association of leaking comments from BP executives on the fuel supply at a recent meeting. I expect him to be right, even though the government did not help last week by advising people not to panic. This helped fuel the hysteria sweeping the country.

What I strongly suspect is that some anti-Brexites in business and the media are doing all they can to blame our problems on our exit from the EU, in the hope that a short-term difficulty can turn into a full-fledged crisis that can be attributed to Brexit.

The government obviously has a lot of thinking and planning to do if we are to deal with future gas price increases and shortages. But I repeat that it is absurd to try to blame Mr Johnson for our current woes.

The country faces two major short-term problems. One is the spike in wholesale gas prices, which is affecting the whole world and has nothing to do with Brexit.

The other is the relative scarcity of truck drivers, also experienced by several EU countries. Brexit is certainly a cause but there are many others, and it is childish to try to blame it all.

Let’s look at gas first. I’m worried that soaring costs will mean more bills for all of us which means a miserable winter for some, especially if it’s cold.

But all of this bashing of Boris is misguided and I say that as a person perfectly happy to hit him when he deserves it. It is not its fault, nor the government’s fault, that gas prices are soaring.

A fair criticism is that previous administrations have made bad decisions regarding our energy supply. One was to reduce our dependence on coal-fired power plants from about a quarter ten years ago to almost zero, without ensuring enough reliable alternatives.

Only 2 percent of the UK’s energy now comes from coal, compared to around a quarter of Germany. Coal is dirty and polluting, of course, but it was unwise to dispose of it until reliable replacements such as new nuclear power plants were in place.

Meanwhile, successive governments have stupidly reduced our gas storage capacity. The UK has enough gas to meet demand for just four to five winter days. The Netherlands has more than nine times the capacity; Germany 16 times.

I remember the first public sector strikes in the winter of 1978-79 discontent orchestrated by rampant unions, garbage piling up in the streets, gravediggers knocking down their shovels. And inflation over 8 percent

So the government obviously has a lot of thinking and planning to do if we are to deal with future gas price increases and shortages. But I repeat that it is absurd to try to blame Mr Johnson for our current woes.

As for the shortage of truck drivers, which has led to bare supermarket shelves and the panicking of gasoline purchases, there are many causes. The Covid pandemic has prompted some drivers to give up, while potential recruits have been barred from training.

Low wages and poor conditions (like sleeping at night in rest areas), tax increases in April for some self-employed workers, and the astronomical costs of becoming a heavy truck driver are other factors.

And, yes, Brexit played a role; but nothing as big as the gleeful critics of the government claim. The Office for National Statistics says that before the pandemic there were 37,000 European drivers in the UK. There are now about 24,500, down from 12,500.

But there is a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in that country, out of a total of around 600,000 before the pandemic, according to a Road Haulage Association survey of its members. So there are many more factors than Brexit.

Moreover, the government has acted quickly by agreeing to issue 5,000 special visas to EU truck drivers, but it remains to be seen whether it will succeed in attracting them when there are so many shortages in Europe. Poland, once a source of EU drivers, has an even bigger deficit than Britain.

The debate has become so unreasonable that the government is mocking its critics for relaxing visa rules in what would be a step backwards from the principles behind Brexit. This is not true.

confederate

Sensible Brexiteers have never claimed that we won’t need foreign labor in the future. The rationale was that we would be able to control our own borders by regulating immigration. Letting in 5,000 temporary truck drivers if they come does not contravene this proposal.

What must stop is the relentless supply of cheap foreign labor, which for years has driven down the wages of British workers, especially truck drivers. Many road haulage companies have grown accustomed to depending on poorly paid workers from Eastern Europe, and they are struggling to shake off this habit.

What do we have now? Some panic buying of gasoline which, as Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps pointed out yesterday, is a fabricated crisis because there is a lot going on around it. The only real shortage is common sense

This is why Boris Johnson is right to urge companies to increase the wages of truck drivers. If they’re willing to do so, some of the tens of thousands of heavyweight laid-off retirees might be tempted to return.

All of this will take time to sort out, but probably less time than developing a more concerted energy policy that will leave consumers less at the mercy of sudden increases in gas prices.

I am not denying that it will be a difficult winter for some, even if the oil crisis is totally contained. The government may need to introduce special measures to help the poor affected by the price of gas.

You must beware

But what is happening, and what is likely to happen, shouldn’t be compared to the winter of discontent, even in the wildest fantasies of die-hard remnants in search of a weapon with which to beat Boris and Brexit.

If you don’t believe me, listen to Joe Haines, Harold Wilson’s press secretary from 1969 to 1976.

This period spanned the two years from March 1974, when Wilson’s labor administration was plagued by strikes and rising inflation.

In a letter to The Times on Saturday, Haines recalled striking miners, dark streets, skyrocketing unemployment and staggering wage inflation.

He recalled the effects of rising oil prices and the railway union’s refusal to raise wages by 33 percent.

Mr. Hainess’ point is that our current trials and tribulations, while not insignificant, pale into insignificance compared to those of the 1970s which culminated in the winter of discontent.

He’s right, of course. We are far, very far from these terrible times. This does not mean that I have unlimited confidence in the competence of the government. I do not. Boris Johnson is also not as focused as Margaret Thatcher, the Tory prime minister who ultimately saved the country from an economically hopeless case.

But let’s restore the sense of proportion. No more hysteria. And beware of those who, in trying to blame the government, are actually fighting old battles over Brexit.