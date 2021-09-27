Liz Cheney berates Republican critics: Trump “doesn’t believe in the rule of law”





By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

GOP Representative Liz Cheney, one of only two Republican women on the select committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency, pushed back against her GOP critics in a new interview, making it clear that former President Donald Trump “doesn’t believe not in the rule of law “.

“Those who think that ignoring Trump will make him go are wrong,” Cheney told CBS News “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday.

“And in my opinion, the American people deserve better than having to choose between what I think are the truly dire policies of Joe Biden – in a whole range of areas, really bad for our economy,” she said. declared. “From a national security point of view, what happened, what he did in Afghanistan: very dangerous policies for the country. But the alternative cannot be a man who does not believe in the rule of law and has violated his oath.

She also swept aside parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, calling his actions after Jan.6 “unforgivable.”

“What he did was kiss Donald Trump. And if I did what he does, I would be deeply ashamed of myself, ”Cheney said.

She continued, “There are people who have supported Donald Trump because of his policies. But there’s a difference between someone who voted for Donald Trump and being the Republican leader after an insurgency, and putting it all aside and going to Mar-a-Lago, and rehabilitating him, bringing him back. This for me is unforgivable. “

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, defied her party by joining the Democratic-controlled panel and even sacrificed her own position in the leadership in order to remain open and open about the need to investigate on the January 6 insurrection.

The select committee issued its first round of summonses last week, targeting close Trump associates and allies.

“I watched while the attack was going on – I understood very clearly what he did on January 6, what he did not do on January 6,” Cheney said of Trump in the interview. “Instead of stopping the attack while it was in progress, he was busy calling the senators to try and get them to delay the count.”

While Cheney voted with Trump more than 90 percent of the time, his vocal opposition to the insurgency prompted the former president to back lawyer Harriet Hageman to challenge Cheney for the GOP nomination in the District of the isolated Wyoming home.

Cheney expressed confidence that she could be re-elected and said that a vote for her Trump-backed Republican opponent is a “vote for someone who is ready to perpetuate the big lie, someone who is ready to do allegiance to Trump over allegiance to the Constitution “.

The main race is quickly shaping up to be one of the most notable proxy contests in the biggest fight for the future of the Republican Party, something Cheney openly acknowledged in his “60 Minute” interview.

“I think this will be the biggest House race in the country in 2022,” Cheney said. “And that will be the one where people have the opportunity to say, ‘We want to defend the Constitution. “”

“I was wrong” about same-sex marriage

Cheney also spoke in personal terms during the interview of being “wrong” in her opposition to same-sex marriage, a position that sparked an open rift with her sister, Mary Cheney, in 2013.

“I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much. I love her family. And I was wrong,” Cheney said. “This is a very personal issue – and a very personal one for my mother. family. I think my dad was right. And my sister and I had this conversation.

Mary Cheney, who is a lesbian, took to Facebook in 2013 to oppose Cheney’s opposition to same-sex marriage after Liz, who was running for the Senate at the time, said that same-sex marriage “n ‘was just one issue we didn’t agree on ”. during an interview with Fox News.

The argument prompted their parents to intervene, saying they were “saddened” to see the sisters fighting over a private matter in full view of the media.

While Liz Cheney has admitted in recent years that same-sex marriage is an established law, her new comments represent the clearest indication yet that her position has changed.

“This is an issue that we have to recognize, you know, as human beings whose discrimination of all kinds we have to fight in our country, in our state,” Cheney said in the interview.

“We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she didn’t feel safe sometimes because she was transgender. And no one should feel in danger. Freedom means freedom for everyone, ”she said.

This story was updated with additional information on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/politics/cnn-us-politics/2021/09/26/liz-cheney-rebukes-republican-critics-trump-doesnt-believe-in-the-rule-of-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

