Kyodo News Digest: September 27, 2021





The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News. ———- Sumo: the great champion and record holder Hakuho retires TOKYO – Yokozuna Hakuho, winner of a record 45 major sumo tournament titles, has decided to make a career out of him, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The 36-year-old Mongolian-born wrestler was considering retiring after failing to recover from a right knee injury that kept him from competing in tournaments in recent years, according to the source. ———- Xi Jinping congratulates new Taiwanese opposition leader BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Eric Chu, the newly elected leader of the main opposition Nationalist Party in Taiwan, Chinese state media reported. As general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi expressed his expectations that the two sides would work together to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and achieve national reunification and rejuvenation, according to the agency. Xinhua press. ———- Golf: Nasa Hataoka wins 5th LPGA title at NW Arkansas Championship ROGERS, Arkansas – Nasa Hataoka won the NW Arkansas Championship for the second time on Sunday, this time with a total of under 16 wins, placing third on the list of all-time wins at the Japan Tour of the LPGA with five. The 22-year-old Japanese, who won her first career title on the US tour at the same event in 2018, now ranks behind retired players Ayako Okamoto, who holds the record for wins at 17, and Ai Miyazato, who is second with nine. ———- Taro Kono remains top pick among LDP supporters to be next Japanese PM: poll TOKYO – Vaccination Minister Taro Kono is still the most popular choice among grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to be the next PLD leader and therefore the Prime Minister of Japan, according to a Kyodo News poll on Sunday , before the party’s presidential election. later this week. However, after incorporating the expected votes of the PLD Diet members, none of the four candidates in the LDP leadership race is likely to win a majority vote in the first round, meaning Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor is expected be determined in a second round. vote. ———- Japanese Prime Minister Suga shows optimism about lifting of COVID-19 state of emergency TOKYO – Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday was optimistic about the lifting of the state of emergency in Japan following the coronavirus pandemic when it expires at the end of this month, saying the COVID situation- 19 in the country is improving. “The situation has certainly improved,” Suga told reporters in Washington a day after attending the first face-to-face meeting of leaders from Japan, the United States, Australia and India. ———- Pakistan accepts visas for Afghan evacuees to Japan without passports ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has decided to issue visas to Afghans that Japan wants to evacuate from Afghanistan, even if they arrive at the border without valid passports or other travel documents, according to Pakistani officials. This policy is in line with Islamabad’s policy decision to grant visas to all Afghans sponsored by an international organization or state for transfer to a third country.

