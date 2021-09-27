PM Modi visits the new construction site of a Parliament building and spends an hour there





Less than 24 hours after returning from the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly visited the construction site of the new Parliament on Sunday evening at around 8:45 p.m. He spent nearly an hour at the proposed Central Vista project site and performed a first-hand inspection of the construction condition of the new Parliament Building. There was no prior information or security details regarding his visit. Prime Minister Modi paid an unannounced visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building. PM Modi on the Central Vista project site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in Delhi on December 10, 2020, at an event attended by leaders of various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors from different countries. The new building, with an area of ​​64,500 square meters, is expected to be completed by 2022. The December 2022 session will be held under the new roof, according to plans. The estimated cost of constructing the Parliament building is Rs 971 crore. This includes everything from construction to safety equipment and all other features. The new Lok Sabha will be able to accommodate 888 deputies and the Rajya Sabha, 384 deputies. There will be room for additional seats (to be brought along) as well as the new Parliament building will accommodate 1,382 people in Lok Sabha. The deputies will be able to sit there during the speeches of the presidents or during the joint sessions of the Parliament. In an interview with India Today, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said that the foundation stone for the existing Parliament building was laid in 1921 and it was built in 1927. The building is almost 100 years old. The interior of the existing building has changed a lot and the demand for a new Parliament building is quite old. Several states have built new Houses of Assembly over the past decades, but the Parliament is still functioning in a British era building. Birla further said MPs have been raising demands for a new parliament house since India’s 60th Independence Day. “When Mira Kumar was president of Lok Sabha, there was even a discussion about the construction of a new parliament building. For these reasons, as well as in view of security, there is a need to provide a platform. convenient to MPs who work here, “he said.

