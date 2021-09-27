Xi Jinping hails new Kuomintang leader Eric Chu, calls for reunification with Taiwan









ANI

Update: Sep 27, 2021 8:32 AM IS

Beijing [China], Sept. 27 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to newly elected Taiwan Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu, expressing hope that the two sides will work together to keep peace across the Taiwan Strait and fight for national reunification.

Chu responded on Sunday that people on both sides of the Strait are descendants of common ancestry. He hopes the parties will strengthen mutual trust, integration and exchanges on the basis of the 1992 consensus and opposition to “Taiwan independence”, and advance the peaceful development of relations for the benefit of the people as well. as peace and stability across the strait. , China Daily reported.

The “1992 consensus” refers to what is described as a confirmation between the Kuomintang and China that the two sides belong to one China. The Kuomintang was in power at this time.

Xi noted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the KMT have interacted positively in the past based on the 1992 Consensus, which endorses the “one-China principle” and opposes “Taiwan independence. “, promoting the peaceful development of the border between the straits. relationships and for the benefit of people on both sides of the Strait.

Xi’s message is seen as an attempt to bring the Kuomintang closer to China, as Taiwan, under the administration of the Democratic Progressive Party, deepened its ties with Washington. Chu, who lost the 2016 presidential election hard to current President Tsai Ing-wen, accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of tensions with Beijing after pursuing anti-China policies.

China refuses to speak to Tsai, calling her a separatist. She says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, the official name of the island, and only the Taiwanese people have the right to decide their own future.

On Saturday, the Kuomintang (KMT), the main opposition party to the Progressive Democratic Party, elected former President Eric Chu as its leader, and Chu pledged to rebuild a platform for exchange across the strait .

Chu, 60, former mayor of New Taipei City, beat rivals including KMT incumbent Johnny Chiang and two other contenders with 85,164 votes, or 46 percent of the vote.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being ruled by Beijing. (ANI)

