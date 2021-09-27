Businesses optimistic about reopening of Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad freight line





A vital railroad in the Turkish region, the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) freight train, which is slated to be relaunched in 2021, has created a positive atmosphere for people in the business world. The train, which connects three countries and provinces in 14 end-to-end days, was initially launched in 2019 but was suspended in 2011 due to several delays in Pakistan. While 1,850 kilometers (1,150 miles) the railway lies in Turkey, 2,603 ​​kilometers (1,620 miles) in Iran and 1,990 kilometers (1,230 miles) in Pakistan, In 2020, during the 10th edition of the meeting of transport and communications ministers of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO), the participants decided to relaunch the railway in 2021. Ahmet Cengiz Ozdemir, chairman of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of the Turkish-Pakistan Business Council, said the train was of crucial importance in the development of Turkey’s regional integration countries. “The railway, aimed at strengthening communication and interaction between three countries, is not active due to uncertainties and conflicts in the region,” he said. Ozdemir stressed that the three countries can benefit from the railway which can be integrated with air and sea routes The 14-day duration offers time and cost advantages over sea lanes, he said. Addressing the Chinese road and belt project to connect China and Europe uninterruptedly, he said the ITI railway is also important for China, given Chinese investments in Pakistan and Iran. Thanks to the free trade agreement between China and Pakistan, third countries can export to China without customs taxes, he said. The wait for the railroad to open in the coming days, which has big implications for this region, has created a positive environment for the business world, he said. “We are aware that this is a road that will provide access to important markets. We hope that the issues will be resolved quickly, even before the end of 2021. – Advantageous for neighbors “We predict that Pakistan’s foreign trade volume, which is currently around $ 65 billion, will increase rapidly in the coming years,” he said. Thus, large logistics projects such as ITI have Pakistan’s strong integration into the global economy, Ozdemir said. He said that Amjad Rafi, his Pakistani counterpart, believes the project will not only reduce costs and time, but also diversify Pakistani products in Europe. Ozdemir stressed that the train is also important for passengers as it offers lower prices than airlines. He pointed out that the line will also provide opportunities for neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China. Earlier, Ahmet Sahin, Turkey’s trade advisor in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, said rail services, which will speed up Turkey-Pakistan trade, are expected to start in late September. Noting that the seaway and the highway are slower and more expensive, he said the freight train reduces the shipping time by seven days compared to the seaway. Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said studies for the project were completed.

