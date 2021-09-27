Government plans to open Prime Minister’s promised G-5 university





ISLAMABAD: The government is considering setting up a university in the Sir Syed Memorial Building at the G-5 instead of the Prime Minister’s House as an interim arrangement to honor the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his inaugural address.

Sources said that a few days ago, officials from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the administration of the Capital Territory of Islamabad (ICT) held a meeting to discuss options for establishing the university at the Sir Syed Memorial Society (SSMS) G-5 Complex along Ataturk Avenue.

HEC is supposed to set up the Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) project. Officials, after visiting the building, called it suitable for the start of academic activities.

The sources said HEC also wrote two letters to CDA for the rental of the complex, adding that Deputy Director of Planning and Development Asim Khanzada also held a meeting with CDA estate member Naveed Elahi. , in this regard.

The university will be temporarily housed in the Sir Syed Memorial Society building; officials visit the complex, apt term to launch Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies

The assembly was informed that the building lease had already expired and that the CDA had to hand it over to HEC for the provisional implementation of PUEET.

The sources said that HEC and CDA officials as well as ICT director Waqas Anwar and director of development and finance Ali Asghar visited the complex and deemed it appropriate to establish the university.

According to HEC documents, the building is currently in the use of the Department of Archeology and Museum, Division of National and Literary History, while the secretariat of the Sir Syed Memorial Society is also housed there. The building remained in the use of a private university from 2003 to 2018.

The building was found to be specially constructed for a temporary university installation. It has the following facilities: The total area is approximately 11,666 square meters (2.5 acres) and the covered area is 100,000 square feet, according to the documents.

The building has two open rooms and a fully functional 850-seat auditorium and a 20,000 square foot service area.

HEC sources said a report on the site visit was shared with the prime minister’s office through the Education Ministry.

They said if the government approves the proposal to locate the university in the building, it will be an interim arrangement, as the government plans to establish a university on the lawns of the PM House.

They said that in the long term, a new campus would be set up at an estimated cost of 23.55 billion rupees recently approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

The project was approved in principle by Ecnec in May this year with the instruction that the Ministry of Planning and Development should rationalize its cost and return for formal approval within three months. The Planning Division later reported a cost reduction of several million rupees which was approved by Ecnec.

HEC spokeswoman Ayesha Ikram could not be approached for comment, however, a senior commission officer confirmed officials had visited the complex, adding that HEC had forwarded its report to the federal government. .

The Sir Syed Memorial Society was established in 1984 by the Aligarh Old Boys Association in honor of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The CDA had allocated 24 channels on Atatürk Avenue in the G-5 for the construction of an auditorium, library, reading rooms and a museum.

The company later leased much of the complex to a private university which moved in 2018.

When contacted, Syed Ahmed Masood, who looks after the affairs of the Sir Syed Memorial Society, said the building was owned by the company and not intended for the university. However, he said, if the government wanted to use it for an interim period, the premises could be made available for rent.

He said the building could not be transferred to any organization because it was owned by the company.

We are ready to cooperate with the government if it wants to use the leased premises, but we will resist if it tries to transfer ownership of the buildings, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1648713/govt-considering-opening-pms-promised-varsity-in-g-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos