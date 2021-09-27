Morning brief: Switzerland says yes to same-sex marriage and more, World News





The Social Democrats (SPD) led by Olaf Scholz held a small lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel CDU-CSU conservative alliance in the german elections, however, neither party is likely to win a majority as the race for a coalition partner begins between the two big rivals. Meanwhile, in Britain, PM Johnson is expected to meet with senior members of the cabinet to decide whether to activate Operation Escalin to recruit British troops to provide fuel to stations across the country. In a striking gesture, Switzerland agreed to legalize civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples. Click on the titles to find out more German elections: the SPD takes a short lead over the CDU-CSU alliance; probable coalition Social Democratic candidate Olaf Scholz has become the frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the German elections, even as Laschet’s CDU-CSU has claimed it is considering a coalition government. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could deploy army to tackle fuel crisis The UK fuel crisis is worsening. Boris Johnson is expected to reflect on Operation Escalin, a plan devised earlier to deal with the situation resulting from a no-deal Brexit. Switzerland votes for legalization of same-sex marriage by almost two-thirds According to the results provided by the Swiss Federal Chancellery, 64.1% of voters voted in favor of same-sex marriage in the national referendum. ‘Moulin Rouge’ Musical Dominates Delayed Tony Awards Pandemic After six nominations during his career, veteran Danny Burstein won his first Tony for his supporting role in ‘Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy.’ Watch: Taliban Hang 4 Bodies From Cranes In Afghanistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/morning-news-brief-switzerland-says-yes-to-same-sex-marriage-more-416259 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos