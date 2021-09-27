PTI increases number of women in villages and neighborhood councils – Journal





LAHORE: The central Punjab section of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) started the campaign for the next local elections and unanimously decided that the village and neighborhood councils would have two women instead of one among a total of 13 representatives.

The unanimous decision was taken at the party’s first workers’ convention in NA-133, addressed on Sunday by the central chairman of the PTI of Punjab, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Addressing the convention, Chaudhry said the PTI would be a strong candidate in the local government election and would enter the field with full preparation.

We will fight the corrupt mafia in all political arenas and solve the problems of ordinary people.

Chaudhry said the PTI has started a process of self-accountability and stressed that candidates from all parties in all districts of central Punjab should also continue the process of accountability.

Calling on all deputies and provincial deputies to start organizing rallies and preparations in their respective constituencies, he announced that any decision taken after a consensus of the workers on their candidate would not be refused by the party leadership.

He called on party workers to actively participate in local government elections.

Ejaz Chaudhry said candidates for village and neighborhood councils should be finalized with the consensus of all stakeholders since the first phase of local elections would be held without a party.

He also told the convention that ghee prices would be set for the lower classes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked out anyone who stole money from the Benazir income support program. By December of this year, he said, every household would have a health card.

A number of party leaders from the Youth, Labor, Women and Minorities parties and a large number of constituency party workers attended the convention.

In another development, we learn that Mr. Chaudhry prepared his report on the Cantonment Council elections and submitted it to Prime Minister Khan as he requested at a recent meeting in Lahore.

We learn that the report identified the lack of frequent contact of leaders with the public and the delay in finalizing candidates as causes of poor performance in elections. The report also raised questions about the performance of cantonment councils in addressing public issues ranging from clogged sewers, street sidewalks, dilapidated roads, and electric wires hanging down the streets.

People in the cantonment councils felt the lack of facilities and expressed resentment against the ruling party candidates, the report said.

Posted in Dawn, le 27 September 2021

