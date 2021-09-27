SPECIAL FEATURE: PM Khan must do his part – Journal





The year 2020 has been a global catastrophe. Millions of people have died from Covid and many more have endured the pain of the resulting economic fallout. Social distancing and the rollout of vaccines brought some hope and uncertain relief, but the mutating virus continued to cast a shadow. To its credit, Pakistan has done relatively well in protecting lives and livelihoods, increasing the global SDG index to 129 from its previous ranking of 134. The economic recovery worth around 1,200 billion rupees, however, led to an uneven recovery. In addition, other factors, such as regional instability after the Taliban takeover in Kabul, the paralysis of the CPEC, the suspension of the IMF program, inflation, unemployment, rupee and the worsening current account deficit continue to complicate matters. Getting on the right track on the SDGs

No one expects Pakistan to transform overnight into a just, peaceful, equitable and prosperous society. But that does not absolve the government of the responsibility to instantly do what it can for the people and their well-being.

Decades of criminal neglect of people and their problems have alienated the masses who wish for better, but do not see it happening. The stake is not only the sustainable development and the credibility of the States, but the confidence of the populations; confidence in democracy. In the remaining period of his tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan can lead people to opportunities to achieve global goals before confronting voters and their verdict in the next general election.

The ongoing pandemic has amplified the need for interventions to improve social well-being, fight discrimination, reduce inequalities, crush activism, reduce carbon emissions and fight poverty to enable people to have a better life. decent, dignified and peaceful life they deserve. Regional instability has instilled fear in a society which is haunted by dark memories of terrorism.

In extremely difficult times, Pakistan handled the pandemic and its economic fallout better than most other countries. The underperformance of others in 2020 raised Pakistan’s ranking in the SDG Index. Without the focus on the well-being of citizens, the dream of building back better would be difficult to achieve. The recovery so far has been uneven, inequitable and insufficiently geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). On the contrary, the current crisis has deepened class and gender divisions, and has further exposed years of neglect in an unbalanced economic environment.

In this special report, the Dawn B&F team digs deeper into the data and stories for better understanding and to identify ways to meet the global commitment

Pakistan surprised itself by containing the toll of the pandemic, then quickly rebounding the economy. Every life lost to Covid was tragic, but the number of infections and deaths (1,232,565 and 27,432, respectively at the time of writing) were small compared to peers and even in many advanced countries.

As the first cases of Covid were reported in Sindh, it has taken the lead and led the way by enforcing containment measures. At the federal level, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) was established to manage pandemic strategy, and it has done a commendable job, fulfilling its mandate of synergizing pandemic-related policies, putting in place a framework for coordination and cooperation, monitoring and tracing of cases, digitization of operations, management of health infrastructure and management of the vaccination campaign.

Three months of inevitable foreclosure crippled the economy, but the stimulus strategy worked, as after contracting 0.47% in 2019-2020, the economy posted 3.9% GDP growth in 2010-21. Very few, including Dawn, could sense the trend ahead of time. In January 2021, B&F predicted a 4% GDP recovery in 2020-2021 that would have a K-shaped orientation, indicating a pattern of recovery in which various sectors and segments recover at different rates from the recession.

Initially, the sectors that quickly adapted to the changing market (manufacturers of face masks and medical kits, manufacturers of hygiene products, ICT companies, commodity wholesalers, banks, etc.) have led the recovery. The generous fiscal and monetary stimulus package breathed new life into the struggling corporate sector which took action. It was the manufacturing sector (automobile, cement, textiles, etc.) which then drove the recovery trend.

Reported stories of human suffering and multidimensional discrimination, however, challenge claims by governments that the tide of revival lifts all ships. The launch of the Ehsaas program provided temporary help to the poorest, but the shortage of jobs and inflation eroded the ability of families to live in urban areas.

Experts attribute the growing discontent over this to the devastating impact of the 2020 crisis on the Pakistani informal sector which employs more than 70% of the people in urban Pakistan. There was nothing in the government package for small businesses, which bore the brunt of the foreclosure, the expert noted. No wonder the peak in GDP did little to change the fate of the majority and the public’s perception of an ineffective administration that failed to provide decent living conditions for the masses.

The level of consciousness in society, marred by divisions and discontent, is limited. A question about the SDGs from doctors, engineers, teachers, and students could only spark blank eyes. When educated people are not sufficiently informed, can we really blame the common man for his ignorance, asked an economist from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

The government claims to have entered the private sector, but 95% of businessmen approached were unaware of the SDGs. With the exception of large multinationals and local businesses with big ambitions, the private sector was oblivious to the SDGs or their relevance. Some of the people approached were in charge of Karachi and the Federal Chambers. They told Dawn that it was never on the agenda they were on.

The inclusion of the SDGs in corporate social responsibility (CSR) meets two objectives; he raises the profile of the company and earns tax credits, commented a senior member of the government economics team, criticizing the conduct of the private sector which he says remains tightly focused on the results and the results of their balance sheets.

Read: The SDGs in pandemic fog

Relevant ministry officials asked for their contribution apologized, telling Dawn that they had been ordered not to interact with the media without permission. Basic research has revealed that homework is being done at national and subnational levels, but the impetus required to put ambitious plans into action appears to be lacking.

There is an ODD secretariat in parliament and cells operating under the Ministry of Planning in the center, in the four provinces and even in the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The SDGs have drawn the attention of policymakers to neglected areas for the annual reports mandated by the UN by all signatories on each of the 17 goals. Weak and insufficient data posed a challenge, however. The situation forced the government to initiate work to improve the quality of data and to expand its database. In 2016, we only had 21 indicators available, but now we are reporting on 133 indicators in the next SDG snapshot report, an insider shared.

A key aspect of the SDGs is leaving no one behind, which implies that when collecting data we need to look at all types of disaggregation. In general, age, region and sex are the main components of the disaggregation. The Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement 2019-20 survey has started to report on disability.

Specialized units have been created to mainstream the SDGs into policy making and to start reporting. Since 2017, we have been able to develop a fluid focal person system as well as a National Economic Council SDG sub-committee that reviews the progress of each ministry’s related initiatives and develops a way forward.

While we are behind on some, on most of the indicators covered in the Snapshot Report (to be launched next month), our progress is satisfactory. Especially after the first voluntary national report of 2019, ministries were sensitized on the SDGs and ordered to include them in their policies and projects, said a senior member of the government’s economic team. However, he did not agree to share the highlights of the cliché.

The government can paint as rosy a picture as it wants, but looking at its work from the inside, it has been very clear to me that it is only moving in the right direction under public pressure. Until the SDGs capture the public imagination, I see little hope, commented one bureaucrat.

If Pakistan can weather a global crisis, it can certainly meet the global goals if it corrects course and hits the targets. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 27, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1648600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos