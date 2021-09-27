PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat digital mission today

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the launch of the program will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday. Prime Minister Modi will also deliver a speech on this occasion.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission pilot project was announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. Currently, the program is being implemented in a pilot phase in six territories of the Union.

The nationwide deployment of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present on the occasion.

According to the PMO, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a transparent online platform through the delivery of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, taking full advantage of open, interoperable and digital systems based on standards while guaranteeing health security, confidentiality and confidentiality. associated personal information.

The mission will allow access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

Key elements of the mission include a health identifier for each citizen that will also function as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed using a mobile application; a register of health professionals (HPR) and registers of health facilities (HFR) which will serve as a repository of all health care providers in modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure the ease of doing business for doctors / hospitals and health service providers.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as part of the Mission, will serve as a framework for testing technologies and products that will help organizations, including private actors, intending to be part of the national health ecosystem digital to become a health information provider or health information user or effective link with the building blocks of the Ayushman Bharat digital mission.

The PMO believes the mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the unified payment interface in the payments revolution. “Citizens will be just one click away from accessing health facilities,” the PMO said. (ANI)

