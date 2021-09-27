PTI’s biggest failure is not holding local elections, admits Fawad Chaudhry





Arab leaders who presented gifts to Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want their names made public, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari used party funds to launder money, according to Fawad. The ECP directly attacked the prime minister during the Senate elections, the information minister said.

ISLAMABAD: The biggest failure of the PTI-led government was not to hold local elections in the country, said Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Speaking on Geo News’ Jirga program on Sunday evening, Chaudhry said local bodies formed by former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif were not effective, adding that local bodies could not be restored on a technical basis.

He added that a petition for review against the restoration of local bodies was being examined by the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question, the Minister of Information said Arab leaders who gave gifts to Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want their names made public.

In previous terms, a prime minister was allowed to receive such gifts after paying 15% of the actual price, he said. Criticizing previous governments, the information minister said the vehicles were considered personal gifts, but former President Asif Ali Zardari changed the law for personal gain.

“PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari used party funds for money laundering,” the minister added. He added that Nawaz Sharif transferred his party funds to his personal account.

Responding to another question, the Minister of Information said that they had no personal enmity with the Pakistan Election Commission, but the electoral body directly attacked the prime minister during the Senate elections.

“ECP does not have sufficient information on electronic voting machines [EVMs]He said, adding that there is a difference between RTS and EVM. The minister said 0.6 million MEV will be needed for the next general elections in the country.

